Luka Doncic best NBA player props vs San Antonio Spurs for Nov. 16 | Betting tips and more

Luka Doncic remains fantastic for the Dallas Mavericks despite their rocky start to the season. Doncic has been dealing with minor injuries since the preseason, and it might have affected him to start the campaign. However, it seems like he's out of his slump based on his back-to-back 30-point games.

Doncic and the Mavericks host the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night in the hopes of ending their four-game losing streak. The Mavs are currently 12th in the Western Conference standings with a record of 5-7.

"Luka Magic" is averaging 29.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season. He's shooting 42.8% from the field, which is his lowest since his rookie season, including 32.0% from beyond the arc. On the contrary, he's hitting 81.0% of his free throws, a career high.

Luka Doncic player props and betting tips

Points 28.5 (Over -105 / Under -125): Luka Doncic is favored to score less than 28.5 points tonight. Doncic is averaging 29.3 PPG this season and has scored at least 30 points in his last two games. Bet on the Mavs star to beat the odds and score 29 points or more.

Rebounds 8.5 (Over -130 / Under +100): "Luka Magic" is one of the best rebounding guards in the NBA. He's averaging 8.0 RPG this season but only had at least nine rebounds in five games so far. He's favored to go over, although it might be best to take the risk and place money on him to grab less than 8.5 boards.

Assists 8.5 (Over -115 / Under -115): Luka Doncic is averaging 8.0 assists per game this season. Doncic has had at least nine assists seven times this season. Odds are currently even, but lean on him going over 8.5 assists.

Steals 1.5 (Over -105 / Under -125): The Slovenian superstar has never been known as a defender, but his steals have been up over the years. He's averaging 1.4 steals per game this season and had four games with at least two steals. However, take the safe route and bet on him to record only one tonight.

Blocks 0.5 (Over +230 / Under -350): Luka Doncic has a total of four blocks this season, so this is a no-brainer bet. Place your wager for Doncic to not have a block against the Spurs, but you can always take the risk for a bigger payout.

3-Pointers Made 3.5 (Over +126 / Under -162): The Dallas Mavericks superstar is making just 3.3 3-point shots this season. It's a down campaign so far for Doncic in that department, but he won't be afraid to shoot. Put your money on Doncic to knock down at least four shots from beyond the arc.

Luka Doncic's stats vs. San Antonio Spurs

In 21 regular season games against the San Antonio Spurs, Luka Doncic has an impressive record of 16-5. Doncic is also averaging 29.3 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 9.4 APG, 1.2 SPG and 0.5 BPG against the Spurs in his career.

