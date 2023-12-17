"It's not the headband, It's Me!": Luka Doncic brushes new look aside after passing Wilt Chamberlain in NBA history

Luka Doncic has made NBA history by surpassing Wilt Chamberlain for the fourth spot on the all-time list of 40-point triple-doubles. With his latest performance, Doncic has achieved his eighth 40-point triple-double, surpassing Chamberlain's record of seven such games.

This remarkable feat further solidifies Doncic's impact on the league and his exceptional skill set as a versatile player. His ability to consistently contribute across multiple statistical categories is a testament to his all-around proficiency on the court.

During the post-game interview, Luka was asked how he was holding up with 10 straight games with 30 points and if it was the 'Headband,' to which Luka replied:

"It's not the headband, it's me!"

In the game against the Blazers, Luka Doncic delivered an outstanding performance, finishing with 40 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists. This marked his fifth triple-double of the season.

Luka Doncic's MVP-Caliber Season and the Mavericks' Championship Aspirations

Luka Doncic's exceptional performance against the Portland Trail Blazers not only solidified his MVP-caliber season but also underscored the Dallas Mavericks' championship aspirations.

In his case for the MVP title, leading the Mavericks in points (32.0) rebounds (8.3), and assists (8.5) per game, Doncic has been instrumental in propelling the team to success. This is despite the injuries of their key rotational players, including Kyrie Irving.

Doncic's milestones, coupled with his unwavering focus on team success, have galvanized the Mavericks' pursuit of an NBA championship. His partnership with Kyrie Irving has injected newfound energy into the team, with both players sharing a common goal of guiding the Mavericks to the pinnacle of success.

As the Mavericks continue to make strides in the league, Doncic's remarkable achievements and leadership have positioned the team as a formidable contender for the NBA championship.

With a dynamic roster and a shared commitment to excellence, the Mavericks are poised to realize their championship aspirations under Doncic's guidance. As the season unfolds, Doncic's pursuit of the MVP title and the Mavericks' quest for a championship will undoubtedly be a compelling narrative in the NBA landscape.