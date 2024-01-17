Luka Doncic Injury Update: Latest on 4x NBA All-Star's status vs LA Lakers (January 17)

Luka Doncic is a huge piece of the Dallas Mavericks and his health moving towards the playoffs has been closely monitored by the team doctors. His team will be taking on a marquee matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, January 17.

Basketball fans eagerly anticipate the clash between the Lakers and Mavs, highlighting the showdown between LeBron James and Luka Doncic. The upcoming game will be the third meeting between the two teams in the 2023-24 season, with the Mavs emerging victorious in each of the previous encounters.

Luka Doncic Injury Update

According to the recent report, Luka Doncic will play against the Lakers. Earlier the Dallas Mavericks listed him as game-time decisions by the team doctors are Gary Williams and Dereck Jones Jr.

Dante Exum is the only player ruled as 'out' as his heel injury still has no timeline to recover.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

The ankle of the Slovenian standout has been his problem entering 2024. He has missed three consecutive games starting January 11 and has been checked day-to-day if he is ready to make a comeback.

In the past, Doncic has been plagued with calf, quad and thigh injuries but he has been known to have tried to play through the pain.

When will Luka Doncic return?

There is no certain time when Doncic will be coming back, but the good news is that the injury is not long-term. The talented guard remains day-to-day until the team doctors give him the go signal to suit up.

In the six games that Doncic missed for the Dallas Mavericks, the team was able to win only two matches. His across-the-board contributions were sorely missed by the team during the losses.

In 34 games appearances, he has averaged 33.6 points, 9.1 assists, 8.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals. He also shoots 38% from the three-point line and attempts 10 a game. The 24-year-old combo guard has been consistent in the MVP talks along with Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid.

How to watch Mavericks vs Lakers?

The Mavericks vs Lakers matchup will take place at the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, January 17 with the tip-off at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports SW-DAL share television broadcast rights.

For those who prefer to tune in to the radio, the game can be heard through SiriusXM, ESPN LA 710/1330 KWKW and 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM.

