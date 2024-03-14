Luka Doncic injury update: Latest on Mavericks 5x All-Star's status against OKC Thunder (March 14)

The Mavericks are amid a crucial postseason push, but they've hit a potential snag with superstar Luka Doncic facing a possible injury setback.

Doncic had to leave the game mid-way during the marquee clash against the Golden State Warriors. This was after he reportedly tweaked his left hamstring on the first night of the team's back-to-back.

Despite their four-game win streak, the Mavericks remain within the Play-In Tournament range. The Mavericks should maintain their momentum and secure more victories to climb into the top six in the competitive Western Conference. However, achieving this goal becomes significantly more challenging without the presence of their Slovenian superstar on the court.

Luka Doncic's injury update

The Mavericks are on the second end of a back-to-back and haven't issued an injury report yet. Consequently, the status of Luka Doncic for Thursday's game against the Thunder remains uncertain.

Dallas coach Jason Kidd expressed uncertainty regarding Doncic's travel plans with the team to Oklahoma City.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

The immense burden of carrying a huge load on the offense may have taken its toll on Luka Doncic. Doncic suffered a hamstring injury during the game against the Golden State Warriors.

The All-Star was forced to enter the locker room during the fourth quarter, with the team subsequently announcing that he would not return to the game. During his 30 minutes on the court, Doncic contributed 21 points, three rebounds and nine assists. He shot 7-of-18 from the field and 1-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Doncic has encountered several unfortunate injuries throughout the season. He initially missed time due to an ankle sprain but faced another setback upon his return. He broke his nose during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers on February 5th.

A week later, during a matchup with the Washington Wizards, Doncic experienced yet another setback. This time, he sustained a facial injury from an elbow. This prompted an immediate evaluation in the locker room.

In a game against the Sixers on March 3rd, Doncic endured further distress after an incident on the court. Despite the visible discomfort, he demonstrated his resilience by finishing the game, albeit reaggravating his ankle injury.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder?

The Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder game will be nationally televised on TNT and Tru TV. The tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

This is included in the NBA's six-game slate, with live streaming options available on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV. It gives viewers access to NBA TV with a free trial and can also be purchased as a subscription.