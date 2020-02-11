Luka Doncic Injury Update: Timeline set for the Slovenian's return

Luka Doncic

It was only less than two weeks ago that Luka Doncic injured his right ankle again - during a 30th January practice session ahead of Dallas Mavericks' road game against the Houston Rockets. As originally reported, the injury was considered to be of low intensity and that is what seems to be the case with Doncic all set to make his comeback before the All-Star Weekend.

As per Tim MacMahon of the ESPN, the Slovenian was involved in action during a 5-on-5 practice game for the Mavs and that the franchise expects him to be available for selection in their next outing against the Sacramento Kings.

Luka Doncic played 5-on-5 at the Mavs' practice facility Monday morning, sources told ESPN. It was his first live action since spraining his right ankle Jan. 30. The Mavs hope Doncic will be cleared to play Wednesday against the Kings. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 10, 2020

Luka Doncic ankle injury woes

Despite averaging a near triple-double stat line of 28.8 points, 8.7 assists, and 9.5 rebounds per year, Doncic has faced issues with his right ankle. He missed a stretch of games in late December and early January as well because of a similar injury.

During his latest absence, the Mavs have only managed to evenly split the six games that the 20-year-old has missed despite Kristaps Porzingis taking his game up a notch. The Mavericks have also fallen to the seventh seed in the West.

While Dallas is by no means a one-player franchise, it goes without saying that if they are to have a significant run in the playoffs, they cannot do without a fit and firing Doncic.