Luka Doncic is the front-runner for Rookie Of The Year

Mohit_Joshi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 32 // 29 Dec 2018, 19:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Luka Doncic at Dallas Mavericks Media Day

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic scored a career-high 34 Points against the New Orleans Pelicans and reassured the NBA fans that he's easily the best player from his Draft Class. The 19-year-old rookie from Slovenia looks like he was tailor-made for the NBA.

He's currently averaging almost 20 Points, 7 Rebounds and 5 Assists this season and is playing on a level that is far above his rookie compatriots. DeAndre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, Luka Doncic, Jaren Jackson Jr and Trae Young and were the Top 5 picks in the 2018 NBA Draft and Doncic is clearly the better player than all of them, and it's not even close.

Doncic grew up playing in the second best League in the world behind the NBA against grown men. The competition and level of basketball there is way better than the NCAA and Doncic is using this to his advantage in the NBA.

He's a system player that has fit perfectly in Dallas alongside DeAndre Jordan and a couple of other perimeter shooters. He's 6 feet 7 inches tall and can run the point because of his exceptional court vision. He's also a lot stronger than guys of his age and is used to playing tough physical basketball.

Doncic has also impressed everyone with his volume, scoring night after night for the Mavs. In Doncic, the Mavs have a guy who's not only a great facilitator but also one who can create his own shots and carry the team on his back with his scoring sprees which seemingly last for the entire length of a Quarter.

While Rookies are often subbed out for veterans in clutch moments, Doncic thrives in crunch time. He's currently shooting 50% from the field and 41% from the deep in the last 5 minutes of the game with the score differential of 5 points.

On the Defensive end, he's a solid guy who can guard the 3 and the 4 spots with reasonable ease due to his size but he does face some problems when matched up against some of the quicker Point Guards in the League. Having said that, he's still the best rookie this season and looks miles ahead of his competition.

Can he keep up the pace and lift the coveted Rookie of the Year Award?

Advertisement