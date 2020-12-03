NBA Rumors: 'He knows he wants to' Luka Doncic jokes that Nikola Jokic wants to join Dallas

The NBA season is set to begin in just 20 days time and in what will be a turbulent year for the whole league. One team who is set to have a big year is the Dallas Mavericks, led by point guard Luka Doncic. After running the LA Clippers close in the NBA playoffs last season, they will be keen to return to the postseason and improve on their performance. In the latest NBA Rumors surrounding the franchise, Doncic mentioned the potential of a close friend of his coming to link up with him in Dallas.

NBA Rumors: Luka Doncic jokes about teaming up with Nikola Jokic in the future

Denver Nuggets v Dallas Mavericks

Tipped to be one of the favorites in the West, the Mavericks have a solid roster around their two superstars, Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. However, after Luka faced the media previewing the season ahead, he created multiple NBA Rumors relating to his comments regarding Serbian big man Nikola Jokic:

"I wouldn't trade anyone, I can't trade anyone. It's not my job. If Jokic wants to come over, he should come over. He knows he wants to"

Although said with some jest, it wouldn't be surprising if Luka Doncic was able to persuade both Jokic and the Dallas Mavericks to bring the center over to the franchise. Combined with Porzingis, they could form a lethal European big-three that would certainly be capable of challenging for a NBA Championship.

A light-hearted note from the bubble: For the last day, we've noticed that the Euro bigs have been hanging out together and socializing, singing loudly late last night. Nurkic, Jokic, Zubac, BOBAN, Doncic.



My friends, it's the Bloc Party. — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) August 27, 2020

Of course, Jokic is in the middle of a five year contract with the Denver Nuggets who at the moment have a better chance of achieving a ring with their talented young roster. However, these NBA Rumors have created some excitement at what could happen in the future.

Jokic averaged 19.9 points and 9.7 rebounds last season and firmly cemented himself as one of the NBA's elite Centers, if not the best. If he were to come to the Mavericks he could slot right in alongside Luka Doncic running the offense and Porzingis returning to the power forward position he dominated in in New York.

Both players are still young and in the beginning of their NBA careers. Therefore, it wouldn't be surprising to see the two link up in the future. If it were to happen next year, the Dallas Mavericks would undoubtedly have to trade several pieces and draft picks to attain Jokic's services - perhaps even Porzingis. The Mavs, then, would be wiser waiting for Jokic to become a free agent before they seriously think about pursuing him.