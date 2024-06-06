Luka Doncic Stats vs Boston Celtics: Records, numbers and more ahead of 2024 NBA Finals 

Luka Doncic will make his NBA Finals debut against the Boston Celtics. The Dallas Mavericks superstar made a surprisingly early finals debut. It came in a season where the Mavericks didn't look as threatening initially, but made a remarkable comeback in the latter half of the season, especially after the trade deadline.

Doncic played like the head of the snake throughout the year and has done that exceptionally well in the playoffs, leading the league totals in all major statistical categories in the postseason. He will hope to continue his fine run against Boston in Thursday's series opener.

Luka Doncic stats vs Boston Celtics ahead of 2024 NBA Finals

Doncic has produced solid numbers in his 11 career games against the Boston Celtics. He has averaged 29.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists, shooting 50.2%, including 43.5% from 3-point range.

Doncic has managed a 5-6 win/loss record against the Eastern Conference champs. His highest scoring effort was a 42-point outing on Nov. 23, 2022, in a losing cause as the Mavericks lost, 125-112. Doncic shot 60.7%, including 3-of-8 from deep.

In the two-game season series this year, the Slovenian tallied 35.0 ppg, 15.0 rpg and 12.0 apg, shooting on 47/29/68 splits. However, the Mavericks lost big on both occasions.

Here are Doncic's all-time stats against the Celtics:

Games PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3-PT FG% FT% 11 29.9 8.8 7.5 0.8 0.2 50.2% 43.5% 75.6%

Luka Doncic faces stern challenge against Celtics' defense

Luka Doncic has had his way in the playoffs against every team he's played against. The LA Clippers, OKC Thunder or the Minnesota Timberwolves didn't have a sustainable model to stop Doncic from averaging nearly a triple-double every game.

However, the Boston Celtics are a different beast. They have four of the league's premier defensive stoppers in Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday and Jaylen Brown, who can cause plenty of problems for Doncic.

While they may not stop him from scoring, Doncic's playmaking ability could be hindered, especially because of Jayson Tatum. That's one matchup the Mavericks star will probably avoid.

However, if the Celtics play their cards right and put Tatum on the Mavericks' centers instead of Kristaps Porzingis, Boston can create an advantage like no other team has so far against the Mavericks.

Tatum switching onto Doncic will limit the latter's opportunities to score or play make, leaving him hunting Porzingis on a screen from either Derrick Jones Jr. or P.J. Washington, who aren't as efficient in rolling as the Mavs' bigs or as pick-and-pop threats to stretch Boston's offense.

Luka Doncic remains one of the league's most intelligent players, though. He's not succumbed to matchup problems that often, so it will be intriguing to see how he reads and reacts to the Celtics' defense.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals takes place at TD Garden on Thursday.