  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Luka Doncic
  • Luka Doncic vs Jaden McDaniels: Head-to-head battle, key stats, and more before marquee Game 3 | 2025 NBA Playoffs

Luka Doncic vs Jaden McDaniels: Head-to-head battle, key stats, and more before marquee Game 3 | 2025 NBA Playoffs

By Rajdeep Barman
Modified Apr 25, 2025 08:49 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
Luka Doncic vs Jaden McDaniels: Head-to-head battle, key stats, and more before marquee Game 3 | 2025 NBA Playoffs (Image Credit: Imagn)

Luka Doncic has been the offensive leader for the LA Lakers in the opening games of their first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. While no one seems to have an answer on how to restrict the Slovenian guard’s mastery on the offensive end, Jaden McDaniels has been entrusted with the job of guarding him in the first-round series.

Ad

While he is the primary defender, other players such as Anthony Edwards, Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle have taken turns to defend Doncic as well. Here, we will analyze McDaniels numbers against Donic and vice versa.

Luka Doncic vs Jaden McDaniels head-to-head playoff numbers

Luka Doncic has faced Jaden McDaniels in seven playoff games and has a 5-2 winning record in those games. Their first meeting was during the 2024 Western Conference finals where Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to a 4-1 win.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

McDaniels was fairly unsuccessful in guarding Doncic in that series, as the then-Dallas superstar averaged 32.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 2.2 steals. He also shot 47.3%, including 43.4% from the 3-point line. McDaniels, meanwhile, averaged 11.8 points on 53.5% shooting.

In the ongoing first-round series between the Lakers and T-Wolves, Doncic averages 34.0 points on 50.0% shooting, including 38.9% from beyond the arc. He also averages 10.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steals. McDaniels has seen a bump in his numbers as well, averaging 16.5 points on 58.3% shooting.

Ad

Luka Doncic vs Jaden McDaniels head-to-head regular-season numbers

The two players have also faced off in 11 regular-season games, with Luka Doncic holding a narrow 6-5 lead. He averaged 24.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.7 assists in those games, while McDaniels averaged 11.1 points and 4.4 rebounds.

It is clearly visible from the stats that Doncic has been the better player in this matchup so far. That is to be expected as he has a bigger offensive role on his team. While his teammates have struggled to get going in the ongoing series, Doncic has been the difference.

Jaden McDaniels and the rest of the Timberwolves need to restrict the Slovenian superstar from having another big game if they are to benefit from their home-court advantage after stealing Game 1 on the road.

About the author
Rajdeep Barman

Rajdeep Barman

Twitter icon

Rajdeep Barman is a U.S. Sports Editor at Sportskeeda and occasionally writes about basketball. He studied journalism at Mizzou, and prior to working at Sportskeeda, he spent 2.5 years at the Columbia Missourian in the U.S.

He worked as an Assistant Sports Editor and helped cover Mizzou Athletics and local high school sports. There, he formed close professional and personal bonds with The Denver Post's Bennett Durando, OKC Thunder beat writer Joel Lorenzi and Alabama beat writer Nick Kelly.

Rajdeep's interest in the NBA stems from his love for the Golden State Warriors and his appreciation of the team's distinctive playing style, heavily influenced by coach Steve Kerr's inspiration from Barcelona's Tiki-Taka. For Rajdeep, basketball is a platform that fosters community and brings people together.

Rajdeep stays in constant touch with some of the best beat writers in the NBA, which helps him learn and stay closer to the news. Being trained in the AP Handbook, he ensures highest levels of relevance, accuracy and ethics in his content.

When not working for Sportskeeda, he likes to travel, take quizzes and spend time with his partner.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications