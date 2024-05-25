Luke Kornet injury update: Latest on Celtics center’s status for Game 3 vs Pacers (May 25)

Luke Kornet is listed as doubtful in the Boston Celtics’ injury report for their Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Indiana Pacers. Kornet is doubtful with a wrist injury, as per ESPN. He played just five minutes in Boston’s 126-110 win Thursday.

The series is 2-0 in the Celtics’ favor. After a tough 133-128 OT win in Game 1, they had it fairly easy in the second game. Besides Luke Kornet, Boston will also be without Kristaps Porzingis, who continues to be out with a calf injury.

The Pacers, meanwhile, continue to be without Bennedict Mathurin (season-ending surgery to fix torn labrum), while Tyrese Haliburton is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury for the all-important Game 3.

Luke Kornet Injury Update ahead of Game 3 vs. Pacers

Kornet is doubtful for Boston’s Game 3 against Indiana on Saturday. As per Taylor Snow of the Boston Celtics’ site, via ESPN, Kornet is listed as day-to-day but is doubtful to play. Keep yourself updated with the latest news regarding Kornet, as his status will get more clarity after the morning shootaround.

What happened to Luke Kornet?

Kornet suffered a sprained left wrist in the opening quarter of Thursday’s game. In five minutes of the first quarter, he had just two rebounds and an assist. He didn’t return to the game, and Boston had to rely on Oshae Brissett as Al Horford’s backup.

Luke Kornet 2024 NBA Playoffs stats

Kornet was a key part of the Celtics’ rotation after Kristaps Porzingis had gone down with a calf injury against the Miami Heat. Kornet has played 10 games in the ongoing postseason, averaging 3.7 points and 3.9 rebounds in 11.8 minutes.

Luke Kornet’s production saw a jump in the second round against the Cleveland Cavaliers, a series Porzingis missed entirely. Kornet averaged 5.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in 14.6 minutes against Cleveland.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers?

Game 3 of the Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers Eastern Conference finals is scheduled for Saturday, May 25, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game begins at 8:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised nationally on ABC. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Even though they are on the road, the Celtics are favored to win by seven points.