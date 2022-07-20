“Magic could dominate a game scoring 4 points” - Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo says Magic Johnson revolutionized the game, says he made everybody better

Magic Johnson is one of the greatest point guards in NBA history. Throughout his illustrious career, Magic transformed the point guard position. Johnson impacted the game of basketball with his electrifying presence and sensational playmaking ability.

Analysts are constantly debating the top players to step foot on the hardwood. Johnson has always found himself in the middle of conversations regarding the point guard position. It's well deserved for Magic, who went on to win five championships throughout his illustrious career.

On a recent segment of ESPN's "First Take," analysts Chris Russo and Kendrick Perkins debated some of the top point guards of all time. After spending time praising Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry, Russo shared that he would choose Magic Johnson as one of his best point guards ever. Russo said:

“Magic made everybody better and revolutionized the game because Magic could dominate a game scoring 4 points ... Magic did not have to put the ball in the basket to dominate a game ...”

Chris Russo praises Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson

There's no denying that Steph Curry has started to rise to the ranks of all-time point guards in the NBA. It's difficult to ignore just how great Magic was during his era with the Los Angeles Lakers.

In one of his best seasons, Magic averaged 23.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 12.2 assists per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Johnson was the floor general for the "showtime" Lakers, which is still known as one of the NBA's most dangerous offensive teams.

The debate about the greatest of all time will continue. Curry continues to add to his already impressive resume of accomplishments. The debate between Curry and Johnson will only heat up with time. For now, it's hard to ignore the Los Angeles Lakers legend as one of the greatest point guards in the history of the NBA.

