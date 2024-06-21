Magic Johnson compares JJ Redick's head coaching potential to Steve Kerr & Ty Lue, urging Lakers for roster shake-up

Ex-NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick was named the LA Lakers' next head coach on Thursday. While some have taken issue with Redick's lack of experience, Lakers legend Magic Johnson is "cautiously optimistic" about his coaching potential. The five-time NBA champion referenced several prominent former players-turned-coaches for Redick to emulate.

Despite having 15 years of NBA playing experience, Redick has never coached above the youth level. However, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, LA is banking on his "ability to connect with players and his basketball IQ" translating to the sidelines.

On Thursday, Johnson took to X/Twitter to react to Redick's hiring. The 12-time All-Star first highlighted his respect for his playing career and acclaimed hoops intelligence, noting his optimism.

"I’m cautiously optimistic that this new hire will be a success for both the Lakers and JJ Redick," Johnson said.

"I enjoyed watching him as a player—great 3-point shooting, high basketball IQ, passion for the game, and mental and physical toughness. If he can bring how he played professionally to the Lakers, this could work out!"

Johnson then touched on Redick's projected learning curve as a first-time coach. He named four successful ex-players-turned-coaches as the best-case-scenario comparisons for the 39-year-old's burgeoning coaching career.

"But will his transition from star basketball player to head coach end up like Steve Kerr, Jason Kidd, Ty Lue or Doc Rivers, or the former NBA players-turned-coaches who weren’t successful?" Johnson said.

Steve Kerr, Ty Lue and Doc Rivers have won a combined six titles as head coaches. Meanwhile, Jason Kidd is coming off his first NBA Finals coaching appearance with the Dallas Mavericks, falling 4-1 to the Boston Celtics in this year's championship round.

Moreover, Kerr and Rivers were named two of the NBA's 15 greatest coaches ever during its 75th anniversary season in 2022. So, the Lakers would likely be thrilled with Redick experiencing a similar career trajectory.

Magic Johnson says Lakers need roster improvements to supplement JJ Redick's coaching hire

While Magic Johnson expressed optimism about JJ Redick's coaching potential, he noted that a coaching change won't be enough to put LA over the top. According to the three-time MVP, the Lakers need roster reinforcements to increase their chances of contending.

"Naming a head coach was just the first step," Johnson said.

"Even bigger than naming JJ Redick as the head coach, Rob Pelinka's next step must be to improve the roster if we are going to compete against all the powerhouse teams in the West like the [Denver] Nuggets, [Minnesota] Timberwolves, Mavericks, [Phoenix] Suns, [OKC] Thunder, [San Antonio] Spurs and the [LA] Clippers."

After finishing seventh (47-35) in the Western Conference, LA bowed out of playoffs' first round, falling 4-1 to the Denver Nuggets. Since its early postseason exit, many have called for the franchise to overhaul its roster around veteran superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers have been rumored to be targeting a third star-caliber player. They have been connected to the likes of Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers star guards Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell. However, such a move would likely deplete their depth, as they have limited trade assets at their disposal.

LA will likely also have to attempt to re-sign James and starting point guard D'Angelo Russell. Both are expected to decline their player options for next season and test free agency this summer.

So, the Lakers could face difficulty making substantial roster improvements this offseason, potentially setting the stage for a challenging debut coaching season for JJ Redick.

