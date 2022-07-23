Magic Johnson, Jerry West and more: Ranking the top 5 draft picks in the history of the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers are one of the most successful NBA franchises of all time. They have won 17 championships so far, tied with the Boston Celtics.

From Magic Johnson to Kobe Bryant to LeBron James, the Lakers have always had amazing players. However, Los Angeles is a great destination for free agents, which is why a lot of players who won a championship with the Lakers were acquired in free agency.

The Lakers also had some great players they drafted. Here's a list five of the best draft picks in the history of the franchise.

#1: Magic Johnson (No. 1 pick, 1979)

Magic Johnson is one of the most unique players in the league's history. He was a 6-foot-9 point guard who dominated the competition in a variety of ways.

Johnson played 13 years, all with the Lakers. He won five championship rings, three MVP awards and numerous other accolades.

If HIV hadn't caused him to miss four seasons, he would've been much closer to Michael Jordan in the rankings of the best of the best.

#2: James Worthy (No. 1 pick, 1982)

James Worthy is another Lakers legend who stayed with the team for his entire career. The 6-foot-9 forward played 12 seasons, winning three championships.

Worthy is one of the most efficient scorers in league history, averaging 17.6 points on 52.1% shooting in his career. The forward was named an All-Star seven times and was the Finals MVP in 1988.

#3: Elgin Baylor (No. 1 pick, 1958)

Elgin Baylor was one of the most amazing forwards in NBA history. Baylor spent 14 years in the league, playing two seasons for the Minneapolis Lakers before they moved to Los Angeles.

The 6-foot-5 forward was an 11-time All-Star who was a double-double machine. Unfortunately for him, he couldn't win it all with the Lakers, despite getting to the Finals six different times.

Baylor appeared in only nine games in the 1971-72 season before retiring, and ironically, this is the season when the Lakers won it all.

#4: Jerry West (No. 2 pick, 1960)

Jerry West is another LA Lakers legend. (Image via Getty Images)

Jerry West is one of the greatest guards to ever play a game of basketball. He spent the entire 14 years of his career with the Lakers and won an NBA championship in 1972.

West was even put on the NBA logo as he was one of the pioneers who dominated the league. The 6-foot-3 guard was fantastic on both ends of the floor and is the only player in the league to be named the Finals MVP while losing the series.

#5: Derek Fisher (No. 24 pick,1996)

Derek Fisher won five championships with the LA Lakers (Image via Getty Images)

Derek Fisher is the only player on the list who hasn't spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, he spent 13 years in the City of Angels, winning five championship rings.

Fisher was a fantastic role player and very reliable. From 2005 to 2011, the 6-foot-1 point guard didn't miss a single game. Furthermore, he is the only player besides Kobe Bryant to win all the Lakers championships in the 2000s.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far