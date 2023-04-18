On Tuesday afternoon, Magic Johnson gave his thoughts on one of the more exciting series in the Western Conference. The Hall of Fame point guard pointed out a underlying factor that might be helping out the Sacramento Kings.

This year, the Sacramento Kings made history with their performance in the regular season. After securing the third seed in the Western Conference, they've made the postseason for the first time since 2006.

Despite being out of the playoffs for so long, the Kings are turning heads with their performance in the first round. Following their 114-106 on Monday night, they have a commanding 2-0 lead over the Golden State Warriors.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With Sacramento sitting in a strong position, Magic Johnson took to Twitter to give his thoughts on their success. He feels that their secret weapon is head coach Mike Brown and his previous experience in the NBA.

"I am not surprised the Kings are up 2-0 against the Warriors. The Kings secret weapon is Coach Mike Brown who knows the Warriors very well given his role as associate head coach for 6 years."

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson I am not surprised the Kings are up 2-0 against the Warriors. The Kings secret weapon is Coach Mike Brown who knows the Warriors very well given his role as associate head coach for 6 years. I am not surprised the Kings are up 2-0 against the Warriors. The Kings secret weapon is Coach Mike Brown who knows the Warriors very well given his role as associate head coach for 6 years.

After having head coaching gigs with the Cleveland Cavaliers and LA Lakers from 2005-2014, Brown took an assistant coaching position on Steve Kerr's staff. He spent six years with the organization before accepting the role as Kings head coach.

Magic Johnson brings up interesting point in Kings-Warriors series

It might not have been talked about much leading up to the series, but Magic Johnson brings up an interesting wrinkle in this matchup. Since Mike Brown spent so much time with this Golden State Warriors core, it might be helping him knock them out of the postseason.

When Steve Kerr took over as Golden State Warriors head coach, he implemented a movement-heavy system that helped turn Steph Curry and Klay Thompson into stars. Many teams have tried to copy it, and few have been able to stop it.

Through two games, the Sacramento Kings have been able to slow the Warriors' offense enough to seal two victories. Brown's knowledge of the team and their system could have a large part to do with that.

What better person to knock off the Warriors than someone who had an up-close look on how they operate. Because of this, Brown might arguably be the biggest X-factor in this entire series.

While the Kings are in a good position now, they still have a tough road ahead. They now have to go on the road and try to steal a win on the road.

Poll : 0 votes