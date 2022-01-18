"Magic did not just say it...notice how he added Jeanie Buss" - Stephen A. Smith comes out in support of Magic Johnson for his tweet criticizing the LA Lakers

Hall of Famer Magic Johnson was the latest to take a swipe at the LA Lakers after their humiliating loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Losing to the Nuggets by 37 points was something no one saw coming despite the Lakers' disappointing play this season.

Johnson didn't hold back his thoughts on the lack of energy and effort shown by the players for the entire game. While he was fine with an opponent outplaying the Lakers, he couldn't stomach the lack of urgency exhibited by the players.

On his "First Take" show on ESPN, Stephen A. Smith agreed with Magic, stating that something had to change with the way the Lakers are setup. He also pointed out that franchise owner Jeanie Buss, being mentioned by Magic, almost guarantees that change is imminent.

"Magic didn't just say that for no reason. Notice how he added Jeanie Buss? You deserve better. That's code to Jeanie Buss... That's code for Magic Johnson telling Jeanie Buss to make a change. Change is coming!"

NBA analyst Shaquille O'Neal, Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Earvin "Magic" Johnson and Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka share a laugh during the Lakers' preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After the game against the Denver Nuggets, former LA Lakers point guard and former president Magic Johnson took to his Twitter page to share his disgust at the Lakers' massive blowout loss. He was particularly disappointed by the blatant lackluster performance the team showed in the matchup.

“After being blown out by the Nuggets 133-96, we as Lakers fans can accept being outplayed but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency. Owner Jeanie Buss, you deserve better.”

Russell Westbrook was asked to comment on Magic's tweet in the post-game interview but refrained from making any statement regarding the Hall of Famer. He simply reiterated that everybody was entitled to their opinions. Reacting to Westbrook's response, Stephen A. commended him for his restraint and for not engaging, as it would have been unwise to challenge Johnson.

"I think he's absolutely right. I think Russell Westbrook is very very wise in his response, because the last person in the world who wants to challenge Earvin Magic Johnson is a point guard, any point guard that's playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. You don't want to challenge Earvin Magic Johnson, you want to be quiet and just defer. At the end of the day, here's the reality the Lakers will have to make a change. Whether it's a trade or whatever or the change in the culture."

