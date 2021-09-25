Manu Ginobili back to the San Antonio Spurs? Here are 5 players who could benefit under his tutelage

The San Antonio Spurs are bringing back one of the franchise's most popular players. No, not as a player. The legendary Manu Ginobili is returning to the organization to take on a role in the front office. Ginobili will be part of the Spurs basketball operations department, with a focus on player development. It was reported by Adrian Wojnarowski that head coach Gregg Popovich and the rest of the San Antonio Spurs front office have been trying to get Ginobili back involved with the organization since he retired in 2018.

Anytime you can bring back a Hall of Fame type of player, it's going to be something to take serious note of. What's most interesting is the type of role that the Spurs want the former legendary guard to take on. With the current state of the San Antonio roster, it's no secret that there's an intriguing amount of young talent. They also have some notable young wings that could use the guidance of a legend like Ginobili. Let's take a look at five players who could benefit from learning under the former legend.

What players can benefit the most from working with Manu Ginobili?

#5 Joshua Primo

San Antonio Spurs 2021 NBA Draft pick Joshua Primo

Here's what's important to remember when it comes to the San Antonio Spurs organization. They love to bring talent along slowly. So while certain players might not have been given serious playing time early in their careers, it's usually important to keep track of how specific talent has developed. One name to keep an eye on this year is 2021 NBA Draft selection Joshua Primo. The former Alabama product was selected 12th overall by the Spurs this year and is oozing with upside.

Still just 18-years-old, San Antonio is going to take a long-term approach with a player like Primo. Manu Ginobili will spend plenty of time with Primo, teaching him how to understand the game on both sides of the floor and making sure that the young talent is going to be put on the right path.

#4 Lonnie Walker IV

San Antonio Spurs v Memphis Grizzlies

Another young wing who has continued to take strides forward for the San Antonio Spurs has been Lonnie Walker IV. San Antonio has done a nice job of slowly bringing along the former Miami Hurricane product. Now, Walker looks to be an intriguing offensive weapon in the Spurs rotation who is oozing confidence. One of the most athletic players on this roster, Ginobili would be great for Walker and his development when it comes to adding to his offensive weaponry. If he can take another step forward for the Spurs, it's going to be a huge boost for this roster moving forward.

