NBA News Roundup: Marc Gasol impressed by LeBron's communication, Mark Cuban faces huge losses due to COVID protocols

The NBA season recommencing is drawing in as preseason begins on Friday evening. With that, we have been able to learn how teams' new additions have been faring during training camps. In the most recent NBA News, the LA Lakers new center Marc Gasol has discussed his impressions upon starting with the franchise.

In other NBA News, and a sign of what will be a very turbulent year for the league, we also have the outlook of Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and how he envisions the season going with inevitable financial setbacks.

NBA News Roundup: LA Lakers Marc Gasol impressed with new teammate LeBron James

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

The LA Lakers were one of the most active franchises during the NBA offseason. Bringing in several big-name players in Marc Gasol, Dennis Schroder and Montrezl Harrell, the reigning league champions have made their roster even stronger.

With several new additions, it can be challenging for a team to effectively bond before a new season begins. However, in recent NBA News, Marc Gasol was full of praise for how the Lakers leader LeBron James has helped the situation. Gasol stated that LeBron's communication at all times is what has stood out for him since joining the franchise. It is through this that the process of blending in the new players has been sped up.

LeBron James is one of the greatest NBA leaders of all time. His stature means he has been able to attract some of the best talent to the franchise, all of whom believe he can lead them to a title. Having recently signed a contract extension to stay in LA, LeBron, too, is in pursuit of more championship rings as he seeks to equal Michael Jordan's tally and end the GOAT debate.

NBA News Roundup: Mark Cuban faces huge losses due to COVID protocols

Dallas Mavericks v Miami Heat - Game Six

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grip America, the NBA has set out strict protocols that will be followed throughout the season which include restrictions on the amount of fans that will be able to attend games. In NBA News, during an interview with local Dallas radio station, 96.7 The Ticket, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was honest about how COVID protocols will affect him and his franchise coming into the new season.

“Am I going to lose a lot of money this year? Yes. No question about it. More than $100 million when this is all said and done? Yes. No question about it.”

Mark Cuban — owner of the Dallas Mavericks — estimates that he will lose more than $100 million during the 2020-21 NBA season due to the COVID-19 protocols and arena restrictions. pic.twitter.com/u3XDQZP1tO — Front Office Sports (@FOS) December 9, 2020

The Dallas Mavericks are one of the most valuable franchises in the league and are currently one of the most exciting. Cuban will hope that fans will be back as soon as possible not only for recuperating lost revenue but also to witness their thrilling young stars in action.