Mark Jackson, who was offered a $1,000,000 by an adult entertainment site, is set to be replaced by former Sixers coach

Mark Jackson was an ESPN NBA analyst from 2006-2011 and 2014-2023. In July, he was laid off by the network, however, it didn't take long for Jackson to get an offer, albeit from an adult entertainment site.

Mark Jackson received a $1 million offer from the adult webcam site, CamSoda. Daryn Parker, CamSoda's VP, had this to say:

“Now that you’re out of a job and in search of work, I’d like to formally extend you an offer. We here at CamSoda – an adult webcam site – would like to hire you as the company’s first-ever play-by-play announcer for adult cam shows. You’d call private cam sessions just like you had been calling NBA games, commentating on the action playing out in front of your very eyes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“You can even use your catchphrase, ‘Grown Man Move’ for sensational moments during couples shows when the man bangs down low and goes strong to the hole. In return for hiring you as CamSoda’s play-by-play announcer – a role you would have to serve for one full year – we’d be willing to compensate you up to $1,000,000.”

Mark Jackson did not take up this offer, as he is not looking to enter the adult entertainment world.

ESPN recently announced that former Philadephia 76ers coach Doc Rivers will replace Mark Jackson on a multi-year deal as a commentator.

Previously, Jackson, Mike Breen and Jeff Van Gundy were ESPN's commentators. Moving forward, it will be Doc Rivers alongside Doris Burke and Breen. The trio will make their debut during the opening week of the NBA in October.

What next for Mark Jackson?

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Five

After being laid off from ESPN in July, it is time for Mark Jackson to look at his next career move. However, given that the lay-off was unexpected, Jackson does not have anything planned at the moment.

He recently told TMZ Sports:

"It's going to work out. Figuring it out now. The next move will be my best move. Excited about what God has for me."

When asked if he will pursue a role as a commentator or a coach, Jackson replied:

"We'll see how it plays out. I'm just excited about whatever it is."

There is no clarity at the moment on what Jackson will do in the near future, but it is good to see that he is excited about the future.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)