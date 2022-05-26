"Mark Jackson would say, I would take the L if Steph sees another top point guard" - Andre Iguodala reveals how Mark Jackson used to push Steph Curry to win his point guard matchups

Steph Curry was entering his third year in the NBA when Mark Jackson was hired by GM Bob Myers to coach the Golden State Warriors. Jackson was hired to end the Warriors' six-year playoff drought in the summer of 2011.

Curry wasn't the Bay Area team’s best player when Jackson started coaching for the Warriors. Monta Ellis was the alpha dog of the team and veteran David Lee was the team’s second-best player.

The following year, Ellis was traded with Jackson’s approval, which allowed the skinny college kid from Davidson to become the Warriors’ franchise player.

Andre Iguodala, on an episode of "Point Forward," recalled Mark Jackson’s strategy to fast-track “Chef Curry’s” development. Jackson wanted to elevate his confidence even more. Iguodala said:

“That’s what I love about Mark Jackson. Mark Jackson would say, I would take the L if Steph sees another top point guard. ‘Steph, you win the battle, I take the L.’”

Mark Jackson is an old-school kind of coach who believes that confidence is an underrated game-changer in the NBA. Curry never doubted himself, but he was dealing with nagging ankle injuries that could put doubt on any player’s abilities.

Jackson was also preparing Curry to become the face of the Golden State Warriors’ offense. As such, he was the main focus of opposing NBA defenses, something he didn’t have the chance to do when Ellis was around.

When Steph Curry became the Warriors’ franchise player, the NBA had a plethora of superstar point guards that he would face almost every night. Deron Williams, Chris Paul, Derrick Rose, Steve Nash, Russell Westbrook, Tony Parker and Damian Lillard were tough matchups on any given day.

To Mark Jackson’s credit, the strategy worked like magic. It helped Steph Curry establish himself as one of the best point guards, a reputation he still holds to this day.

The “Baby-Faced Assassin” would win the first of two MVP awards during the 2014-15 season. This was a year after Jackson was replaced by current head coach Steve Kerr as the Warriors’ leading bench tactician.

Steph Curry and Draymond Green urge NBA teams to take a chance on Mark Jackson

Steph Curry and Draymond Green are endorsing Mark Jackson for another NBA head-coaching job. [Photo: NBC Sports]

For a young and inexperienced team, Mark Jackson came at the right time for the Golden State Warriors, who just gave Steph Curry the key to everything. Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala would soon become part of a core that was built to become a dynasty.

On an episode of "The Draymond Green Show," where the Warriors forward had Curry as a guest, “Dray” was extremely grateful for Jackson’s motivation. For all his mistakes, no one faulted Jackson for failing to motivate his players and the team to be the best they can be.

Green, with Curry’s vigorous approval, called on teams to give Jackson a try to see what he can do from the sidelines.

The former NBA journeyman turned coach called Steph Curry and Klay Thompson the best-shooting backcourt of all time while he was coaching the Warriors. His words proved to be prophetic, but at that time, people were calling him crazy.

