Markelle Fultz to rehab with Kobe Bryant's former physical therapist 

Shubham Sharma
ANALYST
News
17   //    05 Dec 2018, 09:18 IST

Markelle Fultz
Markelle Fultz

According to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski, Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz is suffering from thoracic outlet syndrome and expected to miss 3-6 weeks.

His agent Raymond Brothers told ESPN that the treatment would be done by physical therapy in Los Angeles. He also said that thoracic outlet syndrome affects nerves between the neck and shoulder which results in abnormal movement and range of motion, thus limiting Markelle's ability to shoot a basketball.

Fultz will be working with renowned physical therapist Judy Seto, who has previously worked with legend Kobe Bryant as well as 76ers general manager Elton Brand.

Check out this tweet by Shams Charania:

Raymond Brothers also added that it is definitely not a mental problem and you can't be the first pick in the world, and suddenly you can't shoot the basketball.

Check out his exact statement:

"People were saying it was a mental problem and it is not. There's no way you're the No. 1 pick in the world and all of a sudden you aren't able to consistently raise your arms to shoot a basketball. Something is physically wrong. Now we have the answer to that problem."

Fultz was the first pick in the 2017 NBA draft and was expected to be the third star alongside Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. The moment he entered the NBA he started having problems with his shoulders and these problems have been with him for quite a time now.

He made a small comeback this season to average 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists. This comeback also not lasted more than 19 games as he is back to rehab again.

Judy Seto is a great Therapist and has helped legends like Kobe Bryant. We hope he also helps this young star whose latest "best plays highlight reel" is of his college days.

