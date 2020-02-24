Markieff Morris signs with the Los Angeles Lakers after clearing waivers

This is his fourth team in the past two seasons.

Following a buyout from the Detroit Pistons, Markieff Morris has officially signed a $1.75 million deal with the team's disabled player exception with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Morris has cleared waivers, per source. https://t.co/zB1M77zCLt — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 23, 2020

Morris negotiated the buyout with Detroit on Friday, which included $4.3 million for the remainder of this season and his 2020-21 salary. He will join the Lakers who are currently leading the Western Conference with an impressive 43-12 (0.782) win-loss record so far.

Morris played in 44 games for the Pistons this year, averaging 11.0 points and 3.9. rebounds per contest. The 30-year-old holds career averages of 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists across the 623 appearances thus far. With his primary strengths being scoring and rebounding, Morris can play both forward spots as well. He has also been shooting nearly 40% from the three-point land, which is his best conversion from deep across the 9 seasons. The ex-Kansas star should provide a vital boost off the bench for the Lakers down the stretch.

Markieff's twin brother Marcus Morris Sr. signed with rivals Los Angeles Clippers just recently, following a career-year with the New York Knicks. They have already visualized themselves carpooling to the Staples Center if a Lakers-Clippers seven-game playoff series happens for real.