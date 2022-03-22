“Mathurin looked every bit of a potential top-10 pick” - Mike Schmitz places high hopes on Bennedict Mathurin after his dominating performance vs TCU

Arizona Wildcats sophomore guard Bennedict Mathurin has started to turn heads in the basketball world with his impressive play. With Arizona looking like one of the most dangerous teams in the country, Mathurin has continued to impress with his versatility on the court.

It looks like Mathurin and Arizona could be getting ready for a serious run in the NCAA tournament this season.

After showing some impressive flashes during his freshman season with the Wildcats, Bennedict Mathurin announced he would return to Tucson for another year of development.

So far, it's been a wise decision, as Mathurin has become a rising star on one of the best teams in the nation. Despite the 6'6" player being productive all year, it wasn't until a recent 30-point performance against TCU that NBA scouts started to generate buzz over the versatile guard.

ESPN NBA Draft analyst Mike Schmitz went on to praise Mathurin's performance, saying that he looked like a potential top-10 pick.

“Mathurin looked every bit of a potential top-10 pick”

Mike Schmitz @Mike_Schmitz Poster dunks, clutch pull-up 3s, winning plays on the offensive glass, heady pick-and-roll reads. We saw a little bit of everything from Ben Mathurin during his 30-point, 8-rebound, 4-assist performance in an OT win over TCU. Breaking down Mathurin's performance. Poster dunks, clutch pull-up 3s, winning plays on the offensive glass, heady pick-and-roll reads. We saw a little bit of everything from Ben Mathurin during his 30-point, 8-rebound, 4-assist performance in an OT win over TCU. Breaking down Mathurin's performance. https://t.co/jj8PtdUzo0

Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin starting to create buzz in NBA circles

Arizona Wildcats sophomore Bennedict Mathurin continues to impress

There was no shortage of fine moments in the most recent performance from Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin. After being considered a potential late lottery selection at the start of the season, Mathurin has found himself in conversation for a top-10 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

A lethal outside shooter with a promising NBA frame, Mathurin has seen his game take a number of notable strides forward over the course of the season.

March Madness is a popular time of the year when basketball fans start to buzz about some notable prospects for the upcoming NBA Draft class. After Mathurin's recent 30-point performance, that included a game-tying three to force overtime, it looks as if the 19-year-old could be the latest player to come into the spotlight.

After Arizona's impressive overtime victory over TCU, they will prepare to take on the Houston Cougars. It should be one of the most competitive games in March Madness this week. With Mathurin starting to look like a potential star in the tournament, NBA fans and scouts will be watching closely to see what he can do moving forward.

Edited by Diptanil Roy