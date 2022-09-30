"This is a veteran team, they've won four out of the last eight championships" - Former NBA champion trusts Warriors roster to step up to the next level, says they have a perfect mix of veterans and young stars

The Golden State Warriors will enter the 2022-2023 season looking to defend their title by winning their fifth championship in nine seasons. Their veteran core will all return, while being surrounded by young talent. Former NBA player and current analyst Matt Barnes, who won the 2017 championship with Golden State, discussed his expectations for the organization.

Speaking on NBA Today, Matt Barnes was asked how Golden State should approach training camp, to which he responded by stating:

This is a veteran team. They've won four out of the last eight championship so as older players you just want to maintain, stay sharp. I got a chance to talk to Klay last night. They're working their butts off and he's excited because this is his first real summer. He's got to go full force and get ready for the season so from a standpoint of veteranship, it's more of the same, but to me, it's more about the younger guys.

Barnes elaborated on the young talent, adding:

Jordan Poole made a huge step last year... I think they're looking for Kuminga to make a big step this year... James Wiseman hasn't got to play much in the NBA or in college, but a lot of promise and potential here so I think they really want to see what they're going to have and what kind of games their young guys are coming in the season with.

It is no surprise that the Warriors are expecting their young talent to take the next step. While Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are all still key contributors, developing young talent will allow the organization to remain in contention as they age.

Watch Matt Barnes' full comments on the Golden State Warriors below:

Can the Golden State Warriors repeat as champions?

The Golden State Warriors will enter the 2022-2023 season among the title favorites as they look to defend their championship. While the team lost key postseason contributors Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr., they brought in Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green to replace them. The veteran core, as well as their young talent, remain in tact entering the upcoming season.

UG(SCDG) @SCDG2330



Let’s go get another #Dubantion 22-23 Golden State Warriors assembledLet’s go get another 22-23 Golden State Warriors assembledLet’s go get another 🏆 #Dubantion💙💛 https://t.co/PoznIB1Nmr

While there figures to be several teams in title contention, it is impossible to write off Golden State. Following a two-season hiatus from the NBA Finals, where their star core battled injuries, the Warriors showed what they can do when healthy in 2021-2022. As long as the team remains healthy once again, look for Golden State to make yet another deep postseason run.

