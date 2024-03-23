Mavericks fans react to PJ Washington's hand placement with wife Alisah Chanel as they get clicked

Newly acquired Dallas forward PJ Washington and his wife Alisah Chanel hit the 2024 Mavs Ball on Friday. The pair was a hit among the team's fans following their brief 'touchy' moment on the red carpet.

The ball is a yearly event organised by the team to raise funds for The Mavs Foundation. While posing for photos on the red carpet, Washington placed his left hand on his wife's behind.

Fans took to social media and had some fun at the couple's expense. Below are some of their reactions on X (formerly Twitter):

@chris_spears420 wrote: "Nice hand placement!"

@FurbszV1 posted:

@avgees wrote: "He better keep his pockets tight this time"

@cnationmaverick wrote: "We see you PJ!"

@MavericksTexans wrote: "PJail secure the ball like always"

@FauzIsHere wrote: "Hand placement is key"

@iamRonsterM posted:

@SwshLM wrote: "Best hands but struggling with shooting lately. Love PJail though"

Mavericks view PJ Washington as a key piece moving forward, as per NBA insider

The Dallas Mavericks have high hopes for newly acquired forward PJ Washington. They reportedly him as a key piece in a potential playoff run this season and beyond.

The 25-year-old former Kentucky player landed in Dallas in early February in a trade with the Charlotte Hornets.

In 18 games so far, Washington has been averaging 10.2 points and 5.7 rebounds in 32 minutes of play. Apart from the numbers, his ability to play multiple positions effectively has given the Mavericks more fluidity and variety in their attack.

As per NBA insider Shams Charania, Dallas is happy with what it is seeing from the five-year player. The Mavericks reportedly see him figuring prominently moving forward and view him as their Aaron Gordon.

Charania said(quotes h/t Sports Illustrated):

"The Mavericks really believe that the PJ Washington pickup is going to pay dividends. They compare him to Aaron Gordon, what Aaron Gordon means to Denver. Someone that can play multiple positions, guard multiple positions, versatile, offensively can impact the game."

Prior to getting Washington, Dallas reportedly considered making a move for Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks) and Kyle Kuzma (Washington Wizards) at the trade deadline.

Apart from PJ Washington, the Mavericks also got Daniel Gafford from the Wizards to further fortify their front court and give resident superstars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving added help.

Dallas has spiritedly willed its way to the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot in the Western Conference after seemingly being stuck in the play-in picture (teams seven to 10) for some time.

It currently has a 41-29 record and is still in play to climb up a couple of rungs, just two games behind fifth-running New Orleans Pelicans (43-27) and 3.5 games away from the fourth seeds LA Clippers (44-25) with 12 matches remaining in its regular season schedule.