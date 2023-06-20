Mavericks NBA draft picks 2023: When do Dallas Mavericks pick? Order and more explored

The Dallas Mavericks just endured a disappointing 38-44 season in which they missed the playoffs and play-in tournament entirely. The Mavs ended the regular season 11th in the Western Conference.

They have limited financial flexibility and trade assets to use to improve their roster around stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving (free agent). This makes it crucial that the team properly utilizes its best asset for improvement: the No. 10 pick in Thursday’s NBA draft.

Dallas could go a few different ways with their 10th pick.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The first is they could keep it and try to draft a win-now player. The Mavericks have been connected to multiple high-level defensive prospects in this year’s draft after finishing 25th in team defensive rating (116.1) last season.

They have also been connected to players who can rebound after they finished 30th in team rebounding (38.8 rpg).

During his exit interview, Mavs general manager Nico Harrison made it clear that the team plans to address both points of weaknesses this offseason.

"I think for us going into the offseason, the two biggest things that we need to work on is defense and rebounding. That's going to be addressed,” Harrison said.

The Athletic and CBS Sports have the Mavs drafting Cason Wallace, a defensive playmaking point guard out of Kentucky, who can also play off ball. Meanwhile, Fox Sports has Dallas selecting Taylor Hendricks, an athletic two-way power forward out of UCF.

Another draft candidate for the Mavs, who has been rising up draft boards, is Dereck Lively II, an athletic rim-protecting big man out of Duke. Lively has shown signs of improved floor-spacing in the pre-draft process and is now being projected 10th to Dallas by ESPN and Yahoo Sports.

Also read: Warriors NBA draft picks 2023: When do Golden State Warriors pick? Order and more explored

Could the Mavericks trade their No. 10 pick?

Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison

There have also been multiple reports that the Dallas Mavericks could trade their No. 10 pick.

Dallas could do so to land an established high-level veteran player. The team could also trade back in the draft for multiple draft picks or a pick and a veteran player. In doing so, they would be able to add more depth to their roster at a relatively low cost.

According to The Athletic's Sam Vecenie, everything is on the table for Dallas.

“Not many sources around the league currently believe this pick will stay put in Dallas,” Vecenie said.

“The Mavs seem to be exploring several different options, from trading down in the draft to trading out and acquiring a player who can help now. The goal for Dallas seems to be to add further depth, and the Mavs have several different ways they can accomplish that goal from this spot.

“But it takes two parties to tango. Until a deal is done, you never know.”

Vecenie added that Dallas has been working out players projected to be selected in the 20s and 30s on draft night despite only having the 10th pick.

“But agency sources around the league have also noted that Dallas is asking for workouts with players seen as more likely to go in the 20s and 30s even though they don’t have any picks after this one as of now,” he said.

So all things considered, it looks like the Dallas Mavericks could be one of the more busy teams come Thursday night.

Poll : 0 votes