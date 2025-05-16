Mavericks Trade Rumors: Mock deal reunites Anthony Davis with $134,400,000 Celtics PG at Klay Thompson's expense

The Dallas Mavericks need a reliable point guard with Kyrie Irving out to provide offensive support to Anthony Davis. Irving won't return until January 2026 at least after suffering a right ACL tear in March. According to insider Shams Charania, the Mavericks will aggressively look for help at the position in the trade or free agency market.

While Dallas lacks picks, it has expendable assets, which can help it shore up the backcourt. The Mavericks should ideally prefer a defensive-minded two-way guard who can complement Irving once he's back. Celtics' Jrue Holiday is one of the top candidates to fit the bill.

The Mavericks already have a history of being involved in trades with the Celtics, so it shouldn't be a problem for the 2024 finalists to engage in talks for Holiday. Boston is reportedly looking to cut its payroll next year, as a $500 million salary is inevitable if it doesn't let go of at least two of its five starters.

Holiday, 34, is one, and the other is former Maverick Kristaps Porzingis. Holiday is familiar with Anthony Davis as the duo ran the New Orleans Pelicans offense as young talents in the league for six years.

Mavericks trade rumors: Dallas can reunite Jrue Holiday with Anthony Davis through Klay Thompson, proposal explained

The Mavericks stunningly won the lottery despite a 1.8% chance. While the draft is still over a month away, it's almost a guarantee that Dallas will select Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick. Flagg is already considered one of the most NBA-ready prospects out of this class.

With his addition in the frontcourt, Dallas will be open to moving its wings. Veteran Klay Thompson could be the likeliest, while Caleb Martin and Olivier-Maxence Prosper are the other candidates who could get shipped on a potential deal for Jrue Holiday.

To accommodate Holiday's $32.4 million salary, Thompson's $16.6 million and Martin's $9.5 million contracts must be moved to make space, along with Prosper and Brandon Williams' minimum-level deals. The Mavericks will also have to engage a team with cap space, as the Celtics are unlikely to take on equal salary in a potential Holiday trade.

Here's how a potential trade to reunite Jrue Holiday and Anthony Davis could look:

Mavericks get

Jrue Holiday

Celtics get

Klay Thompson

Brandon Williams

Wizards get

Caleb Martin

Olivier-Maxence Prosper

2030 second-round pick (from Dallas via 76ers)

Celtics save up to $13.4 million in salary, and an experienced veteran like Klay Thompson, who fits their offense. Not many teams will have the appetite to take on 34-year-old Holiday's contract, so Boston is unlikely to get picks in a potential trade.

Meanwhile, the Wizards secure defensive help in the frontcourt from Martin's addition and a young prospect like Prosper. They can also flip Martin in a separate deal if they wish to.

The Mavericks compensate for the salary dump move to Washington with a future second-round pick.

