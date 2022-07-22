“Even when Tom Brady kicked the can down the road, he’s constantly getting a influx of cash” - Max Kellerman believes James Harden will want more money by opting out next year

Heading into free agency, Philadelphia 76ers All-Star James Harden was one of the biggest names on the market. After declining his $47 million player option, the former MVP was free to sign whatever contract he wanted. However, he made his intentions clear that he planned to stay in Philly.

After nearly a month, James Harden and the Sixers have come to terms on a new two-year $68.6 million deal. He took close to a $15 million pay cut so the front office could bolster the roster around him and Joel Embiid.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Free agent James Harden has agreed on a two-year, $68.6M deal, including a player option, to return to the 76ers, sources tell ESPN. Free agent James Harden has agreed on a two-year, $68.6M deal, including a player option, to return to the 76ers, sources tell ESPN. Harden will make $33M for the 2022-2023 season, and has the player option for $35.6M in 2023-2024, sources tell ESPN. He can move right back into free agency next summer and negotiate another new deal. twitter.com/wojespn/status… Harden will make $33M for the 2022-2023 season, and has the player option for $35.6M in 2023-2024, sources tell ESPN. He can move right back into free agency next summer and negotiate another new deal. twitter.com/wojespn/status…

While many have applauded James Harden for decision to put the team first, one analyst proposed a different idea. On a recent episode of ESPN's 'KJM,' Max Kellerman brought up the idea of the star guard taking less money now to command a bigger payday down the road. With the second year of his deal being a player option, Harden could become a free agent again this time next year.

"Even when Tom Brady kicked the can down the road, he's always constatnly getting an influx of cash. But, to be fair, Brady doing that allowed the Patriots to be great for a long long time."

James Harden should be applauded for contract decision

No matter what his intentions are, James Harden should be applauded for the decision he made this offseason. In an era where stars are building a reputation for holding their teams hostage, he went in a different direction.

At this point in his career, Harden made one thing clear. Winning is his top priority. He has done just about everything a player can do in his career, except win a championship. Now, because of the sacrifice he made, the Sixers were able to go out and add veterans like Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucker. Armed with a better fitting group of role players, Joel Embiid and James Harden have all the pieces they need to lead Philly deep into the postseason.

If money was the main goal, then Harden could have simply opted into his player option and played out the season on a one-year deal. If he is able to bounce back, then he could negotiate a max contract. Similar to the position he is currently in.

It's rare for a player to leave that much earning potential on the table, which speaks volumes to how committed Harden is to the Sixers. Thanks to his decision, he is arguably in the best position of his career to chase the ring that has eluded him his entire career.

