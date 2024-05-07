Maxi Kleber Injury Update: Looking at Mavericks forward's status for Game 1 against OKC Thunder (May 7)

Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber has been listed as out for Tuesday's highly anticipated Game 1 of the Western Conference’s semifinals against the OKC Thunder. The Mavs are coming off a 4-2 first-round win over the LA Clippers.

Maxi Kleber injury update

Maxi Kleber will be out for a minimum of three weeks following an AC joint separation in his right shoulder, according to the team. An MRI confirmed the extent of the injury.

What happened to Maxi Kleber?

Maxi Kleber was injured in the early minutes of the second quarter during the Mavericks' 114-101 victory over the LA Clippers on Friday in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round series.

He was driving to the basket when he landed awkwardly after being fouled by Amir Coffey. Kleber scored four points, including one of two free throws right after the incident, before he left the game. In Game 5, he scored 15 points from five 3-pointers and averaged 5.7 points throughout the series.

Kleber's absence represents a significant setback for the Mavericks, as he has been their primary switching and stretch five option. His versatility has made him a key player in closing games throughout the season.

In Game 5 against the Clippers, Kleber played a crucial role, scoring 15 points and shooting 5-of-7 from the 3-point range. Despite his absence, the Mavericks are optimistic about their ability to adjust, having faced numerous challenges over the season that required adaptation.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder?

The highly anticipated Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals will be aired nationally on TNT and Tru TV, including radio broadcasts available on ESPN Radio and Sirius XM, with tipoff scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

The game will also be available for live streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.

The Thunder boast one of the league's strongest home records, but Dallas also holds an impressive record on the road. As demonstrated in their recent series against the Clippers, the Mavericks must avoid falling behind early, particularly against a team as skilled as the Thunder.

The Mavs have secured victories in four of their last five road games, with their only defeat during this stretch coming against Oklahoma City, a loss they are keen to avenge.