“May not all the way vibe with how they see themselves” - Steph Curry lays down cold truth behind championships

Throughout his career, Steph Curry has been fortunate enough to be part of multiple championship teams. As someone with extensive experience, he recently opened up on what it takes to win at the highest level.

Over the past decade, Steph Curry has been the face of the Golden State Warriors dynasty. Alongside Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, they've won titles on four separate occasions.

In a recent interview with Marcus Thompson of The Athletic, Curry touched on what it takes to build a title team. One of the key things he touched on was sacrifice. More specifically, guys embracing a role that they feel doesn't exactly fit them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Look at teams that have won. You realize that there is a certain way about how you show up on a nightly basis," Curry said."

"Guys are going to be asked to do things that may not all the way vibe with how they see themselves," he continued. "You've got your core that's got to figure out how to stay at a certain level. All those things are about winning."

Could Steph Curry have been sending a message with his comments about winning?

It might be looking deep into it, but Steph Curry might have had a deeper meaning behind his comments about winning. Not only does it fit to a former player on the roster, but a current one as well.

This offseason, the Golden State Warriors decided to make a major change. Fresh off giving him a max contract, Jordan Poole was traded to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Chirs Paul.

Poole was a star for the Warriors during their title run in 2022, but struggled in 2023. He played well when he ran with the starters, but not so much with the second unit. This, among other things, ultimately led to him getting dealt.

As someone who likely views himself as a star-level player, Poole might have wanted a starting job. However, Steve Kerr stuck with his longtime backcourt of Curry and Thompson.

Now with Paul in the mix, Kerr once again has that similar problem. It's clear the former All-Star should become the team's sixth man, but he still thinks he can start in this league. This could lead to complications as the team tries to keep everyone happy.

Like Curry said, sometimes sacrifice is needed when it comes to winning it all. These comments most certainly apply to what the team is going through right now.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)