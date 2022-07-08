"Maybe they can convince Kevin, maybe Kyrie is still on that roster" - NBA analyst on what the Nets might need to do to convince Kevin Durant to stay in Brooklyn

The Brooklyn Nets are in the middle of a huge crisis surrounding the star players on their team. Both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are on the verge of an exit from the franchise after just three seasons. The Nets are a team that has been in the headlines ever since they brought in these two players and James Harden.

Their "Big 3" was expected to help them win a championship. But that experiment has been a massive failure. Things were looking to slowly get back on track when Kyrie Irving finally opted into his contract. However, just days later, Kevin Durant sent shock waves across the NBA community when he requesed a trade away from the team.

The 33-year-old's decision has been criticized by many in the media. But Richard Jefferson gave a very rational take on what might have forced the two-time champ out of the Brooklyn Nets. Speaking about him on the "NBA Today" show, the former player said:

"I don't know him personally, but in Oklahoma City, after they lost to Golden State, he decided to leave, right? Cause I think he wanted to just like, "Hey, I wanna play that brand of basketball where everyone moves." He gets there, and then after a little bit of time of the Draymond situation, he's like, "Okay, this isn't just basketball anymore. I wanna go someplace else.

"Now he goes to Brooklyn, and then, all of a sudden, it's not just basketball anymore, seems like there's a lot more."

Undoubtedly, Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the NBA. Any team that onboards him is going to be the side to watch out for. However, one thing the former MVP cannot do without is an ideal environment to play basketball.

Playing with the Brooklyn Nets, KD has put up some special performances. But he hasn't gotten enough support from his co-stars. When James Harden was a part of the Nets, he was just a shadow of his former self. On the other hand, Kyrie Irving was not available for the majority of the games last season because of the vaccine mandate.

Kevin Durant is entering his sixteenth year in the league and may only have a few more years left in him to compete. His goal is to win a few more championships, which is why he would want a team that shares a similar vision.

If the Nets are, somehow, able to convince the forward about the same, he may decide to wait back. However, there is no certainty as to where he may end up next season.

Richard Jefferson believes the Brooklyn Nets need to focus on basketball to keep their roster alive

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Three

The Brooklyn Nets brought in the likes of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to bring a championship to the franchise. There is a lot of potential in the duo. However, they have not had a lot of opportunities to perform together. A lot of that has to do with Kyrie Irving's unavailability.

The team decided not to offer him the seven-time All-Star a max extension. They hoped this may have helped instil some seriousness in Irving. However, it has backfired and caused a lot of disparities in the team.

Richard Jefferson believes that one of the biggest reasons the Nets are in this trouble is because of the drama surrounding the team. Speaking about the same, he said:

"A re-occurring theme for Kevin Durant is, when it doesn't become much basketball, he doesn't really want much part of it, and I respect that, and so if the Nets can get back to in some way saying like,"Hey, we just wanna focus on playing basketball here and get rid of the distractions," then maybe they can convince Kevin Durant, maybe Kyrie is still on that roster."

The Nets with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are one of the strongest teams in the NBA. With Joe Harris and Ben Simmons returning, they have everything they need to succeed, but it all depends on how they proceed going forward.

