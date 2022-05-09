×
Create
Notifications

"Maybe his legs didn't feel like he had enough lift to get it there" - Former NBA player outlines a major reason for 10x All-Star's improvement in Game 4 of 76ers-Heat series

James Harden went berserk in the fourth quarter to push the 76ers past the Heat.
James Harden went berserk in the fourth quarter to push the 76ers past the Heat.
Yash Verma
Yash Verma
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 09, 2022 09:42 PM IST
News

Sunday night brought with it the return of vintage James Harden. The Philadelphia 76ers clinched an eight-point win over the Miami Heat, 116-108, to level the series at two apiece in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

James Harden's 31-point performance marked his first 30+ point game in a win with the Philadelphia 76ers this season. He has had only two games where he's scored 30+ points since the trade in February.

After averaging 28.3% from three-point range in the previous eight games in the playoffs, Harden made six of his 10 attempts on Sunday. 16 of his 31 points and four of his six made threes came in the fourth quarter.

James Harden is the first player with30+ PTS5+ REB5+ AST5+ 3PMin Sixers playoff history. https://t.co/v12l0NvMaW

Tim Legler, on ESPN's "Get Up," talked about what might have led to Harden's incredible scoring night, stating:

"I think the difference was that the step-back three was going in and the trajectory was better, the lift was better, the separation was better, he was much more decisive getting into that shot."
youtube-cover
"I feel like over the last couple of months, certainly here lately, he has gone up and he's looked very tentative when he's releasing the basketball because he's not feeling it, he's not in that kinda rhythm, and maybe his legs didn't feel like he had enough lift to get it there."

Legler added that the three-point shot is crucial for Harden's offensive output, stating:

"That three-point shot has to be a legitimate threat for James Harden to be that effective as a scoring weapon."

With Joel Embiid back in the lineup, things are certainly looking up for Philadelphia if Harden can dish out performances like these every now and then.

Review: The 76ers level the series as we go back to Miami

Joel Embiid, left, and Jimmy Butler, right.
Joel Embiid, left, and Jimmy Butler, right.

Despite Jimmy Butler's 40-point effort (which was his second 40+ point game of the playoffs), the 76ers managed to grab a win on the back of perhaps Harden's most impressive game of the entire season.

After a back-and-forth start in the first half, the 76ers took the lead midway through the second quarter and didn't give it back. As pointed out by Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra, the Heat had a lot of good looks, but just didn't sink their shots.

Collectively, the Miami Heat made seven of their 35 three-point attempts, one of their worst shooting nights in the playoffs so far. Their poor shooting, combined with their inability to stop the bleeding in the fourth quarter, led to their downfall on Sunday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Game 5 will be played on May 10 at the FTX Arena in Miami.

Edited by Adam Dickson

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी