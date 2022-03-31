“Me and Steph would not have the success we did because me and Steph are such nice guys” - Klay Thompson on the importance of Draymond Green to the Warriors

With the mention of the Golden State Warriors, most everyone's mind goes to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, and rightly so. However, there is a piece who brings them all together but is not talked about enough.

Draymond Green has played for the Warriors for 10 years alongside the Splash Brothers, winning three championships in five NBA Finals appearances. Looking only at the stat sheet, one might not be impressed with his performances, but he is one of the crucial pieces who keeps the team running effectively.

On the "How Hungry Are You?" show hosted by NBA champion Serge Ibaka, Thompson reinforced the narrative of Green's importance to the team. When asked if he and Curry would function as effectively without Green, Thompson said:

"I don't think me and Steph would have the success we did, because me and Steph are such nice guys. We might not have that ... intimidating factor or whatever you want to call it.

"Draymond, when he came and coach put him in a starting lineup, he's got such an edge to him. He might not be the most skilled player out there, but he will do anything and everything you can to win the game. Whether that's getting out of the opponent's skin, diving for loose balls, getting you open.

"I have a ton of respect for Draymond. He really helped change the game. There's not a lot of big men who can guard and run an offense like him. There really aren't. He allows me and Steph to play off the ball, and he can run point."

Green is one of the best point forwards in the NBA right now. He has provided the most assists for Curry on his way to becoming the NBA's all-time 3-point king. Plus, he does a lot more for the elite shooter, including intangibles like setting screens.

The Golden State Warriors are struggling without Steph Curry even with Klay Thompson and Draymond Green

(R-L) Stephen Curry (30), Klay Thompson and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors

On March 14, Draymond Green returned from a back injury that kept him on the sidelines for about two months. His importance was clear as day during that period. The big man does not score much, but the way he sets up his teammates to score, especially Curry, and his impact on defense is nearly irreplaceable.

Golden State was 30-9 when Green went down Jan. 9, but the Warriors went 16-13 with Green sidelined.

The Warriors were shaky in his absence, but there was hope his return would inspire a change.

Unfortunately, that has not been the case, as Curry left quickly after Green returned. Curry sprained a ligament in his left foot on March 16 against the Boston Celtics. The Warriors lost that game 110-88 and then went 1-5 in the next six games.

The Warriors are 1-5 since Steph's injury.

Green has been critical of his team but has also taken responsibility for how they have played. It is normal to lose some scoring prowess when playing without the most lethal shooter in the league.

Curry's injury this close to the playoffs has been a source of heartache for many. But the point guard is optimistic and believes there is a chance he will return to help his team in the playoffs.

Here is Steph Curry detailing the specifics of his foot injury and recovery. Says he believes he will return before Game 1 of the playoffs: "I'm an optimist."



Full soundbite Here is Steph Curry detailing the specifics of his foot injury and recovery. Says he believes he will return before Game 1 of the playoffs: “I’m an optimist.”Full soundbite https://t.co/5vEPeI6qR1

It is difficult to win when one piece of this trio is missing. The Warriors had a bright start to their season after two dismal years without Thompson. But they have failed to get all three back on the court for an extended period since his return. Green, in fact, injured himself in the warmups before Thompson's debut on Jan. 9.

