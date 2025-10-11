Mega Four-Team Trade Proposal Pairs LeBron James With NBA's Highest-Paid Star as Giannis Antetokounmpo Joins Former No. 1 Pick

LeBron James has set the NBA trade market ablaze days after Giannis Antetokounmpo's potential intentions to leave Milwaukee went public.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin's report on Friday, James will evaluate every move the Lakers make while he's out for at least the next four weeks with sciatica. James will also assess the team's success rate in his absence and decide his future accordingly.

"LeBron’s gonna be watching this team while he’s out. And if while he is out, they are struggling, that could lead to the next step that we could see at some point this season. ... If they’re not winning, maybe he’s gonna have to go elsewhere to find that winning combination," McMenamin said.

Meanwhile, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Wednesday that Antetokounmpo had the Knicks on his wishlist this offseason. The Bucks also gave New York an exclusive window to work on a deal, but it couldn't come up with an agreeable offer.

"Several teams were discussed internally, but one emerged as the only place Antetokounmpo wanted to play outside of Milwaukee: the New York Knicks, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation told ESPN," Charania wrote.

"The Bucks picked up the Knicks' call on Antetokounmpo, and the sides engaged in conversations for a window of time in August, league sources said, but the teams never got traction on a deal." he added.

Antetokounmpo addressed these rumors on Thursday but didn't reject the idea of leaving the Bucks. The two-time MVP committed to Milwaukee but said he's uncertain about his stance six months down the line, keeping his options open.

"I'm locked in on whatever I have in front of me," Antetokounmpo said. "Now, if in six, seven months I change my mind, I think it's human too. You're allowed to make any decision you want. But, I'm locked in."

While the reports couldn't have been clearer on LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo having realistic chances of leaving their respective situations, the market could be tricky for both, especially for an in-season trade.

The strict cap rules for the first and second apron teams create a significant stumbling block for both players

James is on an expiring contract worth $52,627,153. Several contenders would have to gut their rosters to trade for him, and it's unlikely they would. James will turn 41 in December, and it seems like "Father Time" is rapidly catching up with him after his latest sciatica issue, forcing him to miss four weeks.

On the other hand, Antetokounmpo is making $54,126,450 and has three years left. Many teams will have a significant interest in him, but fewer than a handful of suitors can probably entice the Bucks in a direct trade.

However, if the timing of LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo wanting out aligns, a four-team trade at the deadline can help the duo find themselves on another franchise to push for a title run.

Mock trade pairs LeBron James with Devin Booker and Giannis Antetokounmpo with Paolo Banchero

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo's realistic trade destinations involve teams that are desperate to win. At the trade deadline, a few playoff contenders might turn into buyers.

The Suns, for James, could be one of the suitors. Phoenix is predicted to be a lottery team. However, with a new coach in Jordan Ott, Devin Booker returning as a first option, and the Suns boasting decent role players, they could surprise the league early in the year.

If they emerge as a team with a puncher's chance, the Suns would be a solid fit for James, who can make his way to Phoenix by expressing his wish to the Lakers and waiving his no-trade clause.

As for Antetokounmpo, the Magic might entice him as a rising threat. Orlando has already made its intentions clear by going all in on Desmond Bane. Should the Magic still struggle, entering the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes might not be a bad idea.

While they lack picks, Orlando has the players to entice Milwaukee in a potential trade for Antetokounmpo.

Here's the four-team trade proposal:

Suns receive:

LeBron James

Bronny James

Magic receive:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Tyler Smith

Lakers receive:

Jalen Green

Royce O'Neale

Goga Bitadze

2027 first-round pick (from Suns via Utah, Cleveland, or Minnesota)

Bucks receive:

Franz Wagner

Tristan da Silva

2026 first-round pick (via Magic, Wizards swap rights, conveyed on draft day)

2027 first-round pick (via Magic)

2031 first-round pick (via Magic)

2026 second-round pick (From Magic, via Pistons or Bucks)

2028 second-round pick (Via Magic)

Why the Suns do it

The Suns get a new co-star for Devin Booker without blowing up their core like they did for Kevin Durant. LeBron James is on an expiring contract, giving the Suns decent leverage in trade talks with LA.

They also find a solution to the overlap between Jalen Green and Devin Booker's positional fit. Phoenix tried to trade Royce O'Neale's three-year deal to create cap space over the next two years, so moving on from it resolves another situation.

Another compelling reason to make this trade is capitalizing on Booker's commitment while he's in his prime. Phoenix offered the 28-year-old a two-year $145 million extension this summer, making him the highest-paid player in the league (based on average salary).

It's unclear if they can give him a fair shot at a title in the near future, but taking a gamble on James, who still values winning and is on an expiring contract, isn't that big a risk as Durant was.

Why the Magic do it

The Magic go big on Giannis Antetokounmpo by moving one of their franchise pillars, Franz Wagner. They also add 2024 first-round pick Tristan da Silva to compensate for the lack of unprotected picks.

As good as Wagner has been for them, Antetokounmpo, alongside former No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero, arguably puts them clear of any team in the Eastern Conference for the next three seasons.

They are essentially swapping Wagner for Antetokounmpo without gutting their roster.

Why the Lakers do it

The Lakers bolster their depth significantly with Green, O'Neale and Goga Bitadze. It's one of their primary concerns this year for not having enough bench options who are more than just serviceable.

Green can mold himself as a worthy sixth man who can provide a scoring burst. O'Neale can potentially slot in as one of the starters on the wings due to his two-way prowess. Bitadze answers the Lakers' need for a reliable backup center behind Deandre Ayton.

A 2027 first, albeit a late selection, only sweetens the deal for a team with no picks that year.

Why the Bucks do it

Getting a return on Antetokounmpo with Wagner as the centerpiece is probably the best the Bucks may get at the deadline. Adding da Silva, three first-round picks (including two unprotected), and a couple of seconds to it only helps their imminent rebuild.

