Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report (Nov. 18): Latest update on Marcus Smart and Jaren Jackson Jr.'s availability

The Memphis Grizzlies resume their road trip with a visit to Texas to take on the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

The Grizzlies have lost three of their last four games and are one of the worst teams in the league. They will be hoping to win against the rebuilding Spurs to get back into the mix for the play-in tournament.

With Ja Morant suspended for 25 games after brandishing a gun on social media, the Grizzlies have been incredibly poor. They began the season with six straight losses and are currently last in the West with a 2-9 record.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

They are also dealing with a lot of injuries and many have suggested that the team should consider tanking the season.

The Memphis Grizzlies announced on Friday that Marcus Smart was diagnosed with a left ankle sprain, likely Grade 2 or Grade 3. He is projected to miss three to five weeks.

However, Jaren Jackson Jr. hasn't missed a game this season and is available for Saturday's game as well.

Expand Tweet

Steven Adams is ruled out for the season after undergoing PCL surgery on his right knee. The league has granted a 'Disabled Player Exception' to the team to replace his services. Xavier Tillman is out recovering from his left knee injury and Derrick Rose is listed as questionable for the same reason.

Luke Kennard and Brandon Clarke are also sidelined. Kennard is dealing with a bone bruise in his left knee while Clarke is recovering from an Achilles tendon injury in his left leg.

Fans react to Marcus Smart's injury and suggest the Memphis Grizzlies should start tanking

Marcus Smart of the Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have been so unexpectedly poor to start this season that many are suggesting they should tank even when Ja Morant returns.

The team has been dealt one blow after another from Morant's suspension, Adam's season-ending injury to, now, Smart's five-week absence. It feels like the team and its fans cannot catch a break.

The Grizzlies have as many as eight players on the injury report and are bottom of the league in several statistics. Morant won't return until Dec. 23 against the Atlanta Hawks and by then, their season could be out of hand.

If they continue at their current pace, we can expect them to have a 5-20 record, or worse, by the time Morant returns.

The Memphis Grizzlies will have to struggle to get even a play-in tournament berth. As a result, some believe it would be make more sense for them to tank and get a top five pick for next season.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) recently reacted to the news of Marcus Smart's injury and instantly suggested the team should focus on next year.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Poll : Who will win? Memphis San Antonio 0 votes