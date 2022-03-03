Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 3rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Boston Celtics will host the Memphis Grizzlies at the TD Garden on Thursday night in an inter-conference clash. This will be the first match-up between the two teams this season, with both franchises in form lately.

The Grizzlies are coming off a dominant 118-105 win against the San Antonio Spurs. Ja Morant starred with a career-high 52 points on 73.3% shooting. Morant racked up quite a few highlight plays in the fixture, including an acrobatic buzzer-beater at the end of the first half.

The Celtics, meanwhile, beat the Atlanta Hawks 107-98 in their previous fixture, thanks to a strong third-quarter performance. Jayson Tatum scored 11 of his 33 points in the third quarter, while Derrick White contributed nine points off the bench.

The Memphis Grizzlies (43-20) are third in the West, exceeding expectations, considering they have a young roster. The way the team has come together, especially Ja Morant, has helped them become a dominant force.

The Boston Celtics (37-27), meanwhile, are sixth in the East as they seek to directly qualify for the playoffs. With 18 games remaining in the regular season, they still stand a chance at securing home-court advantage. However, Jaylen Brown’s injury could make things complicated.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

John Konchar is listed as questionable for this game, as he recovers from a sprain in his left ankle. Yves Pons will be unavailable, as he is dealing with soreness in his left thigh. Dillon Brooks, dealing with a left ankle sprain, is listed as out.

Player Name Status Reason John Konchar Questionable Left ankle sprain Yves Pons Out Left thigh soreness Dillon Brooks Out Left ankle sprain

Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Celtics will play without the services of Jaylen Brown after he injured his right ankle in the Hawks game. All other players will be available for the team’s rotation.

Player Name Status Reason Jaylen Brown Out Right ankle sprain

Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant and Desmond Bane should pair up in the backcourt, with Ziaire Williams providing support at the small forward position. Jaren Jackson could start as a power forward, with Steven Adams, protecting the paint, completing the starting five.

Kyle Anderson, De’Anthony Melton and Tyus Jones are expected to play significant minutes off the bench. Brandon Clarke and Killian Tillie are also available for Taylor Jenkin’s rotation.

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart is expected to be the Celtic’s floor general, with Derrick White stepping in to replace Jaylen Brown as the starting shooting guard. Jayson Tatum and Al Horford should fill the forward positions, with Robert Williams starting at center.

Grant Williams and Payton Pritchard are expected to play key roles off the bench, with Aaron Nesmith and Daniel Theis available to chip in as well.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard – Ja Morant | Shooting Guard – Desmond Bane | Small Forward – Ziaire Williams | Power Forward – Jaren Jackson | Center – Steven Adams.

Boston Celtics

Point Guard – Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard – Derrick White | Small Froward – Jayson Tatum | Power Forward – Al Horford | Center – Robert Williams.

