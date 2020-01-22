Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics: Match Preview and Predictions - 22nd January 2020

Los Angeles Lakers v Boston Celtics

Match details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics

Date and time: Wednesday, 22 January 2020, 7:30 PM ET

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Last game results

Memphis Grizzlies (20-23): 126-116 loss against the New Orleans Pelicans (20 January 2020)

Boston Celtics (28-14): 139-107 win against the Los Angeles Lakers (20 January 2020)

Memphis Grizzlies preview

The Memphis Grizzlies have become one of the best offensive teams in the NBA. They play with great pace and energy, and have an offensive rating that's among the highest in the league.

The Grizzlies have a 20-23 record at the moment and are the 8th ranked team in the Western Conference. They have a very good chance of making the playoffs this year.

Key player - Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies v Phoenix Suns

Ja Morant has looked at ease running the point for the Memphis Grizzlies. He has been the best player for the Grizzlies, and one of the key components of their strong run this season.

Morant is averaging 17.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 7 assists per game so far. He is also shooting a very efficient 49% from the field and 40.5% from the 3PT line.

Grizzlies predicted lineup

Ja Morant, Jae Crowder, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Jonas Valanciunas

Boston Celtics preview

The Boston Celtics are coming off a great win against their biggest rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers. They have been playing great basketball this season.

The Celtics have a 28-14 record at the moment and are the fourth ranked team in the Eastern Conference. Their youngsters have been firing, making the team one of the top contenders this season.

Key player - Jayson Tatum

Los Angeles Lakers v Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum has been sensational for the Celtics this season after a very disappointing sophomore year. He is finally showing signs of becoming a future superstar.

Tatum is averaging 21.5 points and is the second highest scorer for the Celtics. He is also one of the leaders in the NBA in Net rating, which shows his value to the team.

Celtics predicted lineup

Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis

Grizzlies vs Celtics Match Prediction

The Celtics have recently been a bit out of form after a great start to the season, but they are still a very tough team to beat. The Grizzlies on the other hand are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now and have been firing on offense.

Prediction: The Boston Celtics to have a tight win at home against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Where to watch Grizzlies vs Celtics?

This Inter Conference match-up can be seen on Fox Sports South East - Memphis and NBC Sports Boston, or you can stream it live online with NBA League Pass.