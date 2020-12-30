Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - December 30, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Boston Celtics will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Both teams are coming off wins in their previous games, but the Memphis Grizzlies will be without their star player, Ja Morant. The 2019-20 Rookie of the Year suffered an ankle injury in the Grizzlies' previous game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 30th, 7:30 PM ET

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics just took down the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night, handing them their first loss of the season. The Celtics were able to come back after trailing by 17 points.

Although the Celtics were able to capture the comeback against the Pacers, the concern needs to be on how they went down 17 in the first place.

The Eastern Conference Finalists were outscored by 12 points in the third quarter and allowed Indiana to go on a 10-0 run coming out of the break.

To beat the Memphis Grizzlies and go to 3-2 on their year, the Celtics will need to maintain focus and discipline through all four quarters.

Key Player - Tristan Thompson

Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics

The key player for the Boston Celtics is Tristan Thompson. The Celtics picked up the 10th year forward in this year's offseason from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Thompson recorded his first double-double of the season, putting up 14 points and 10 rebounds. The veteran will need to continue the form he displayed against the Pacers as his paint presence and switch defense will be essential for the Celtics this season.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G Marcus Smart, G Jaylen Brown, F Jayson Tatum, F Tristan Thompson, C Daniel Theis

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies are 1-2 to start the season but are coming off their first victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. However, in the win, the Grizzlies lost their star player Ja Morant in the process.

Morant will not be expected to be back for 3 to 5 weeks, so the Grizzlies will need their role players to fill in the 26.3 points that the 2019-20 Rookie of the Year was averaging.

In the game against the Nets, the Memphis Grizzlies held them to 41% from the field.

If Memphis can maintain their strong defense against the Boston Celtics, they will have a good chance to gain back-to-back wins, despite being without Ja Morant.

Key Player - Tyus Jones

San Antonio Spurs v Memphis Grizzlies.

The key player for the Memphis Grizzlies is Tyus Jones. The 6th year point guard will be taking on the starting role for the injured Morant.

Jones will need to step up his play and control the Grizzlies' offense to upset the Boston Celtics.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G Tyus Jones, G Grayson Allen, F Dillon Brooks, F Kyle Anderson, C Jonas Valanciunas

Grizzlies vs Celtics Prediction

The Boston Celtics will likely defeat the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. The Celtics are just far more talented than the Grizzlies, who are without their star player.

Where to watch Grizzlies vs Celtics

Local telecast of the game will be available on NBC Sports Boston. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.