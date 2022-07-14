Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - July 14th, 2022 | NBA Summer League 2022

The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Boston Celtics at Thomas & Mack Center in both team’s final scheduled game on Thursday.

The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off a comfortable 120-84 win against the Brooklyn Nets, their second victory in the Las Vegas Summer League. Big man Santi Aldama was exceptional for the Grizzlies, scoring 31 points while shooting 85.7%, including 80% from beyond the arc.

The Boston Celtics, on the other hand, had strong performances from multiple players as they beat the Golden State Warriors 103-92. Forwards Brodic Thomas and Justin Jackson set the tone early, scoring 11 points apiece within the first quarter.

Both teams have won two out of their three games so far, which will make the upcoming match-up even more interesting.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics | NBA Summer League 2022.

Date & Time: Thursday, July 14; 3:30 PM ET (Friday, July 15; 1:00 AM IST).

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies are on a two-game winning streak

The Grizzlies have started their summer strong, losing only two of their six games across the Salt Lake City Summer League and Las Vegas Summer League. They commenced their campaign in Las Vegas with a crushing 94-76 defeat against the LA Clippers, but have bounced back.

The Memphis Grizzlies played out a well-fought contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves as the game went down to the wire. They were able to pull away 70-63, with Tremont Waters making a solid contribution off the bench, scoring 16 points, including two three-pointers.

Multiple players stepped up once again in their blowout win against the Brooklyn Nets, with Santi Aldama particularly impressing.

Memphis' youngsters have looked excited this summer and will look to help the team continue their winning streak by defeating the Celtics.

Key Player – Santi Aldama

Apart from his 31-point night against the Brooklyn Nets, Aldama has made a solid contribution across different roles. In the game against Minnesota, he recorded 22 points and eight rebounds. He was defensively active as well, ending the game with six steals and two blocks.

Against the Boston Celtics, who have found their footing after losing their first game, Aldama’s contribution will be quite important.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

Guard – Ziaire Williams | Guard – Jake LaRavia | Forward – David Roddy | Forward – Xavier Tillman Sr. | Center – Santi Aldama.

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics are coming off a win against the Warriors

The Boston Celtics have used the Summer League to analyze their players' strengths by playing them in different positions.

Justin Jackson was given additional game time against the Golden State Warriors and capitalized by adding 24 points to the team’s total.

Mfiondu Kabengele has made his presence known inside the paint, recording a double-double in two of their three games so far. Juhann Begarin also thrived with increased game time, recording 21 points, six rebounds and two blocks against the Warriors.

Overall, the Celtics have performed well with decent contributions from multiple players.

Key Player – JD Davison

Although JD Davison’s scoring contribution has fluctuated, his playmaking ability has helped many others get going. He’s recorded 21 assists in the Las Vegas Summer League so far, showing superior vision amongst the youngsters around him.

Davison played as a forward against the Miami Heat and switched to the guard position in subsequent games. He has also been effective on the defensive end, which will be a crucial aspect against a physical team like the Grizzlies.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

Guard – JD Davison | Guard – Juhann Begarin | Forward – Justin Jackson | Forward – Brodic Thomas | Center – Mfiondu Kabengele.

Grizzlies. vs Celtics Match Prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies will have the marginal upper hand in this fixture. Santi Aldama’s all-round capabilities pose a threat to the Boston Celtics, who have been in good form as well.

The Celtics, however, have shot more that 40% from beyond the arc as a team in their last two games. If they’re able to get going from deep early, things could swing in their favor against the Grizzlies.

Where to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics?

The Memphis Grizzlies’ game against the Boston Celtics will be broadcast on NBA TV. The game will also be available to stream on the NBA League Pass.

