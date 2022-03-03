Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - March 3rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Boston Celtics will host the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies at the TD Garden on Thursday, Mar. 3, for the first time this season.

The Grizzlies, third in the West, are coming off a 118-105 win against the San Antonio Spurs. With consecutive victories, the Grizzlies are now 43-20 on the season. Meanwhile, the Celtics, sixth in the East, are also coming off a win, beating the Atlanta Hawks 107-98 to improve to 37-27 on the season.

With both teams doing fairly well this season, the matchup could be an exciting one. However, the potential absence of a key player for Boston and the imperious form of a superstar in Memphis could see the game tilt in favor of the latter.

Match Details

Fixture - Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Thursday, March 3, 2022; 7:30 PM ET (Friday, March 4, 2022; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue - TD Garden, Boston, MA.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic

The Memphis Grizzlies are on a roll, coming off a win against the San Antonio Spurs. With superstar Ja Morant producing a career night, the Grizzlies find themselves only half a game behind the second-seeded Golden State Warriors.

Memphis dominated the game from the start. Scoring 42 points in the first quarter, they dominated every other quarter to secure a comfortable win, riding on some highlight-reel moments from Morant.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



Deep three

Poster dunk

Wild buzzer-beater

Franchise-record 52 Pts Ja Morant did this all in one gameDeep threePoster dunkWild buzzer-beaterFranchise-record 52 Pts Ja Morant did this all in one game 😳✅ Deep three✅ Poster dunk✅ Wild buzzer-beater✅ Franchise-record 52 Pts https://t.co/y6mRvjTb0X

Shooting 42.3% from the three point line and 53.9% from the field, the Grizzlies were efficient from the field. Memphis also locked down defensively, holding San Antonio to 28.1% from beyond the arc and 41.4% from the field.

Although his overall contribution wasn't noteworthy, Morant helped the Grizzlies through to their second consecutive win.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant in action for the Memphis Grizzlies

Superstar point guard Ja Morant could be a key player in this game for the Memphis Grizzlies. Earning his first All-Star starter selection this season, Morant has quickly emerged as one of the best point guards in the league.

Morant is, without a doubt, the face of the new era of Memphis basketball. Epitomizing the Grizzlies' 'grit and grind', the 22-year old has turned the franchise into a genuine contender this season. Coming off a 52-point career night against the Spurs, Morant is on a hot streak.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Ja Morant over his last 4 games:



40.5 PPG

6.0 RPG

5.0 APG

53.4% FG

44.4% 3PT Ja Morant over his last 4 games: 40.5 PPG6.0 RPG5.0 APG53.4% FG44.4% 3PT https://t.co/oaOJNUbLV3

However, against a defensive point guard like Marcus Smart, Morant could face difficulty establishing a rhythm as he looks to get his team going offensively.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant | G - Desmond Bane | F - Ziaire Williams | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Steven Adams

Check this out - Barstool 2 for 1 New Player Bonus

Boston Celtics Preview

Jayson Tatum celebrates a play.

The Boston Celtics have impressed as they head into a crucial part of the season. Boasting the best defensive rating in the league, the Celtics displayed their defensive chops, holding Atlanta to 98 points.

Although the loss against Indiana was an anomaly, the win against the Hawks saw a more consistent effort from Boston. Jayson Tatum led the scoring with 33 points, and there were also key performances from Marcus Smart, Grant Williams and Derrick White.

However, the Celtics will have a key player - Jaylen Brown - missing against Memphis, as he is down with an ankle injury.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Ime Udoka said that Jaylen Brown had "some swelling and some pain' in his sprained right ankle. Brown did not practice today and is unlikely to play tomorrow against the Grizzlies. But Udoka said "it doesn't look like anythign major where he'll be out for weeks." Ime Udoka said that Jaylen Brown had "some swelling and some pain' in his sprained right ankle. Brown did not practice today and is unlikely to play tomorrow against the Grizzlies. But Udoka said "it doesn't look like anythign major where he'll be out for weeks."

Although reports mentioned that there is some swelling, Brown is likely to be absent from the Celtics' rotation for a few games.

Key Player - Derrick White

Derrick White attempts to drive past Trae Young.

Derrick White could be a key player in this game. Acquired via a trade with the Spurs ahead of the trade deadline, White was one of the better moves made by the Celtics, as he filled out their bench and guard rotation.

White offers a lot of stability to the Celtics at both ends of the floor. As a reliable playmaker and solid defender, White can substitute for anyone in the guard rotation.

Coming off a highly efficient 18-point night against the Hawks, White could enter the starting rotation in Brown's place. With the task of filling in for a dynamic two-way player, the 27-year old will have a huge role to fulfill.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Marcus Smart | G - Derrick White | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Grant Williams | C - Robert Williams III,

Grizzlies vs Celtics Match Prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies' clash against the Boston Celtics game could be an exciting showdown between two young teams, where either team could emerge victorious.

Although Jaylen Brown's potential absence could impact Boston's chances, the team have the pieces to make do without the young star. Especially in defense, the Boston Celtics have the pieces to contain Memphis.

However, considering Memphis' efficient away record and Morant's current form, it could be difficult to stop the Grizzlies if Desmond Bane and Ziaire Williams get going.

Moreover, Memphis have the size to combat Boston's interior presence, which could shifts the tide in their favor on the rebounding front. Considering the above points, Memphis have a better chance of winning on the night.

Where to watch Grizzlies vs Celtics game?

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics game will be broadcast nationally on TNT. The game will also receive local coverage on NBA Sports Boston. The game will be available on the NBA's League Pass platform too. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into 98.3 The Sports Hub.

Check this out - Barstool 2 for 1 New Player Bonus

Edited by Bhargav