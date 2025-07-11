Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 11

By Sameer Khan
Published Jul 11, 2025 09:42 GMT
2023 NBA Summer League - Los Angeles Lakers v Boston Celtics - Source: Getty
Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League (Credits: Getty)

The Memphis Grizzlies take on the Boston Celtics in the Las Vegas Summer League on Friday. This will be the first Summer League matchup of 2025 for the Celtics, while the Grizzlies have played three games in the Salt Lake City Summer League.

They beat the OKC Thunder 92-80, before losing two in a row, against the Utah Jazz (112-111) and the Philadelphia 76ers (91-90).

Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics game details and odds

The Grizzlies-Celtics game will take place at Cox Pavilion on Friday. The game will go live at 4 p.m. ET. Fans can stream the contest via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Celtics (+150) vs Grizzlies (-180)

also-read-trending Trending

Odds: Celtics (+4) vs. Grizzlies (-4)

Total (O/U): Celtics -110 (o185.5) vs. Grizzlies -110 (u185.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed are based on available information at the time of writing.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics preview

The Grizzlies have gotten promising performances from sophomores Cam Spencer and Jaylen Wells. Both players recorded 23 points in Memphis’ loss to the Jazz on Monday. Rookie MaShack has also been solid, recording 13 points and three steals against the 76ers on Tuesday.

Javon Small, the 48th pick, has only made one appearance, finishing with eight points and six assists. Meanwhile, the Celtics will look to test their 2025 draftees Hugo Gonzalez, Noah Penda, Amari Williams and Max Shulga.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics Summer League roster

Here's a look at the Grizzlies and the Celtics’ Summer League rosters ahead of their game on Saturday.

Grizzlies

Player

Position

Armando Bacot

Center

Jaylen Wells

Forward

Ace Baldwin Jr.

Guard

Zyon Pullin

Guard

Tyler Burton

Forward

Phlandrous Fleming Jr.

Guard

Bo Montgomery

Guard

Nate Hinton

Guard

Javon Small

Guard

Efton Reid III

Center

Ante Brzovich

Center

Jahmai Mashack

Guard

Jeremy Jones

Forward

Cedric Coward

Forward

Cam Spencer

Guard

Will Magnay

Center

Lawson Lovering

Center

GG Jackson

Center

Aaron Estrada

Guard

Celtics

Player

Position

Jalen Bridges

Forward

Kendall Brown

Guard

Hugo González

Forward

Hayden Gray

Guard

Ben Gregg

Forward

Zach Hicks

Forward

Kenny Lofton

Center

Miles Norris

Forward

Baylor Scheierman

Forward

Aaron Scott

Forward

Max Shulga

Guard

Jordan Walsh

Forward

Amari Williams

Center

Isaiah Wong

Guard

Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics prediction

The Grizzlies are favorites to defeat the Boston Celtics on Friday. The Celtics haven’t needed to cultivate young talent for a few seasons and don’t have any notable names on their Summer League roster. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have one of the youngest squads in the league.

Our prediction: The Grizzlies to win

