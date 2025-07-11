Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 11

The Memphis Grizzlies take on the Boston Celtics in the Las Vegas Summer League on Friday. This will be the first Summer League matchup of 2025 for the Celtics, while the Grizzlies have played three games in the Salt Lake City Summer League.

They beat the OKC Thunder 92-80, before losing two in a row, against the Utah Jazz (112-111) and the Philadelphia 76ers (91-90).

Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics game details and odds

The Grizzlies-Celtics game will take place at Cox Pavilion on Friday. The game will go live at 4 p.m. ET. Fans can stream the contest via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Celtics (+150) vs Grizzlies (-180)

Odds: Celtics (+4) vs. Grizzlies (-4)

Total (O/U): Celtics -110 (o185.5) vs. Grizzlies -110 (u185.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed are based on available information at the time of writing.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics preview

The Grizzlies have gotten promising performances from sophomores Cam Spencer and Jaylen Wells. Both players recorded 23 points in Memphis’ loss to the Jazz on Monday. Rookie MaShack has also been solid, recording 13 points and three steals against the 76ers on Tuesday.

Javon Small, the 48th pick, has only made one appearance, finishing with eight points and six assists. Meanwhile, the Celtics will look to test their 2025 draftees Hugo Gonzalez, Noah Penda, Amari Williams and Max Shulga.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics Summer League roster

Here's a look at the Grizzlies and the Celtics’ Summer League rosters ahead of their game on Saturday.

Grizzlies

Player Position Armando Bacot Center Jaylen Wells Forward Ace Baldwin Jr. Guard Zyon Pullin Guard Tyler Burton Forward Phlandrous Fleming Jr. Guard Bo Montgomery Guard Nate Hinton Guard Javon Small Guard Efton Reid III Center Ante Brzovich Center Jahmai Mashack Guard Jeremy Jones Forward Cedric Coward Forward Cam Spencer Guard Will Magnay Center Lawson Lovering Center GG Jackson Center Aaron Estrada Guard

Celtics

Player Position Jalen Bridges Forward Kendall Brown Guard Hugo González Forward Hayden Gray Guard Ben Gregg Forward Zach Hicks Forward Kenny Lofton Center Miles Norris Forward Baylor Scheierman Forward Aaron Scott Forward Max Shulga Guard Jordan Walsh Forward Amari Williams Center Isaiah Wong Guard

Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics prediction

The Grizzlies are favorites to defeat the Boston Celtics on Friday. The Celtics haven’t needed to cultivate young talent for a few seasons and don’t have any notable names on their Summer League roster. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have one of the youngest squads in the league.

Our prediction: The Grizzlies to win

