Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics: Prediction, starting lineup and betting tips | February 4, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies visit the Boston Celtics on Sunday at the TD Garden in Boston, with tipoff at 6 p.m. ET. The game will be the second of their season series, with the Celtics winning the first contest 102-100 on Nov. 20, and is part of the NBA's nine-game schedule.

The Grizzlies 18-31, are 13th in the West, losing their last game 121-101 at home to the Pacific Division rivals Golden State Warriors on Friday. Jaren Jackson Jr. starred with 27 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and blocks.

The Celtics, 37-12, are leading the East, dropping their last game at home, 114-105 to the LA Lakers on Thursday despite Anthony Davis and LeBron James not playing. Austin Reaves' 32 points on 7-of-10 3- point shooting outscored Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown's combined 31 points.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics prediction, starting lineup and betting tips

The game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports SE-MEM for home and away coverage.

The game will also be available on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV for live streaming with a free trial, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week and can be brought as a subscription.

Spread: Grizzlies +16.5 vs. Celtics -16

Moneyline: Grizzlies +900 vs. Celtics -1450

Total over/under: Grizzlies O 221.5 vs. Celtics U 222.5

Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics preview

The Grizzlies are arguably the most short-handed team in the league due to injuries to key players like Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart, leading to their four-game losing streak and 4-6 in their last 10.

The Grizzlies rank last in offense with a 107.9 rating, including 25th in net rating with -5.5 and 28th in 3-point shooting with 34.4%. The only bright spot they've maintained is their eighth-ranked defense, with a rating of 113.4.

The Celtics, meanwhile, have been the most consistent team, winning their previous seven of 10 games and only the third loss they've conceded at home in their last game.

The Celtics rank in the top five in all ratings, indicating their league-best record with the best net rating of 9.1. That includes the second-best offensive rating of 121.1 and third-ranked defense with a 112.0 rating with a 37.9% 3-point shooting, which ranks fifth.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics starting lineups

For the Grizzlies Scotty Pippen Jr. will start at PG, Luke Kennard at SG, Vince Williams at SF, Jaren Jackson Jr. at PF and Xavier Tillman Sr. at center.

The Celtics, meanwhile, will start Jrue Holiday will start at PG, Derrick White at SG, Jaylen Brown at SF, Jayson Tatum at PF and Kristaps Porzingis at center.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics betting tips

Jayson Tatum has played an MVP-caliber season, averaging 26.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists on 47.1% shooting. His point prop is set at over/under 26.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Jaylen Brown, meanwhile, has averaged 22.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists on 57.6% true shooting. His point prop is set at over/under 18.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics predictions

The Celtics are heavily favored to win their upcoming home game, as indicated by sportsbooks and betting lines. They have a substantial -16 point spread advantage and are -1450 on the moneyline, suggesting strong confidence in their win.

That's further highlighted by the Grizzlies' even 13-13 road record and the challenges posed by injuries that have left their rotations shorthanded. The Celtics will look to return to winning ways, handing the Grizzlies their fifth straight loss.

