Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 3rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies will look to record a statement win over the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in their next game on Monday. In doing so, they could extend their winning run to five games.

The Grizzlies defeated the San Antonio Spurs 118-105 to keep their streak alive in their previous outing. Ja Morant led the charge with 30 points and eight assists as six Memphis players registered double-digit scores to round off a brilliant team effort.

The Nets, meanwhile, are coming off back-to-back losses. They recorded one of their worst defeats of the season in their last game against the shorthanded LA Clippers. James Harden recorded a 34-point triple-double, while Kevin Durant had 28 points on the night. Brooklyn was outscored 29-40 down the stretch as their opponents took full advantage of their lack of intensity.

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets 7th triple double of the season and 4th with 30 points - @jharden13 is on a tear. #NBAAllStar 7th triple double of the season and 4th with 30 points - @jharden13 is on a tear. #NBAAllStar https://t.co/iahLnI4Avi

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Memphis Grizzlies will continue to be without several rotation players due to COVID. The list includes Kyle Anderson, Dillon Brooks, John Konchar, De'Anthony Melton, Shaq Buchanan and Xavier Tillman.

Sam Merrill has also been ruled out, but he is sidelined as he isn't with the team. Rookie Ziaire Williams is doubtful because of an ankle sprain.

Player Name Status Reason Dillon Brooks Out Covid-19 protocols Kyle Anderson Out Covid-19 protocols John Konchar Out Covid-19 protocols Xavier Tillman Out Covid-19 protocols Shaq Buchanan Out Covid-19 protocols De’Anthony Melton Out Covid-19 protocols Sam Merrill Out Not with the team Ziaire Williams Doubtful Ankle sprain

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

The Brooklyn Nets injury report features three players. LaMarcus Aldridge is questionable because of a sore foot, while Joe Harris has been ruled out because of an ankle injury. Kyrie Irving is ineligible to play home games because of his unvaccinated status.

Player Name Status Reason LaMarcus Aldridge Questionable Foot soreness Joe Harris Out Ankle surgery Kyrie Irving Out Ineligible to play

Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies will be forced to make changes to their starting lineup for this game as Kyle Anderson is in health and safety protocols. Brandon Clarke could get the nod to start in his place alongside regular starters Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams.

Tyus Jones and Killian Tillie will likely play the most minutes among the reserves.

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets may make a few changes to their starting lineup depending on LaMarcus Aldridge's availability. If he plays, he will likely play alongside Kevin Durant and Nicolas Claxton on the frontcourt. DeAndre' Bembry could start in Alrdidge's place if he is ruled out. Meanwhile, James Harden and Patty Mills are likely to be the starting guards again.

Bruce Brown, James Johnson and Cam Thomas will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant; Shooting Guard - Desmond Bane; Small Forward - Brandon Clarke; Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr.; Center - Steven Adams.

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - James Harden; Shooting Guard - Patty Mills; Small Forward - Kevin Durant; Power Forward - LaMarcus Aldridge; Center - Nicolas Claxton.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar