Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Preview and Predictions - 4th March 2020

The Memphis Grizzlies edged out the Brooklyn Nets last time around

Match details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets

Date & Time: Wednesday, 4th March 2020, 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Last game result

Memphis Grizzlies (26-35): 127-88 win against Atlanta Hawks (3rd March, Tuesday)

Brooklyn Nets (30-31): 129-120 win against Boston Celtics (2nd March, Monday)

Memphis Grizzlies preview

The Memphis Grizzlies currently sit eighth in the Western Conference with a 30-31 record and are only three games ahead of the Sacramento Kings. They have had a decent season and are hoping to make the postseason this term.

Taylor Jenkins and co. have won their last two games beating the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks. Led by Ja Morant, the Grizzlies are only 20th in the league when it comes to offensive ratings and has also struggled defensively this term. They’ll be hoping to extend their winning streak against the Brooklyn Nets.

Key player – Ja Morant

Ja Morant was the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft

Arguably the Rookie of the Year, Ja Morant has taken the NBA by storm. The guard is averaging 17.6 points, 7 assists, and 3.4 rebounds while shooting over 49% from the field. Leading the way for the Grizzlies, Morant recently had a great game against the Lakers where he dropped 27 points. He leads the rookies in terms of double-doubles with 11. The franchise will need him firing in all cylinders if they are to reach the postseason.

Grizzlies predicted lineup:

Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson, Anthony Tolliver, Jonas Valanciunas

Brooklyn Nets preview

The Brooklyn Nets snapped their three-game losing streak as they beat the Boston Celtics last time around. They are currently seventh in the league with a 27-33 record and are five games ahead of the Washington Wizards who are ninth in the Eastern Conference. The Nets have one of the best defenses in the league while their offense has struggled in the absence of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. The franchise has a tough run ahead and will be hopeful of reaching the playoffs.

Key player – Caris LeVert

Caris LeVert was the 20th pick in the 2016 NBA draft

Third year out of Michigan, Caris LeVert is having his best season to date. He is averaging 17.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists while shooting over 37% from range and over 41% from the field. The guard went absolutely berserk in the win against the Boston Celtics as the Nets snapped their losing streak. He dropped 51 points against the Celtics out of which 37 came in the fourth quarter and overtime. LeVert is leading the way for the Nets defensively also and with Kyrie Irving out for the rest of the season, the onus is on him to carry the Nets into the postseason.

Nets predicted lineup:

Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, Taurean Philips, Jarrett Allen

Grizzlies vs Nets match prediction

The Grizzlies approach this fixture on the back of a two-game winning streak while the Nets just broke their three-game losing streak against the Boston Celtics. Brooklyn is just above .500 at home and will be confident of getting the job done against Ja Morant and co.

Where to watch Grizzlies vs Nets

The game will be telecasted on YES, FOX Sports Southwest - Memphis. You can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.