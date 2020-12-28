Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - December 28th, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets have had contrasting fortunes so far in the 2020-21 season. While the former just wants to make the playoffs, the latter has championship aspirations. Both these teams enter the game on the back of a loss though.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Monday, December 28th, 7:30 PM ET (Tuesday, 6 AM IST)

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies are seriously missing the services of Jaren Jackson Jr who's rehabilitating from a torn meniscus injury. His partner-in-crime and 2020 Rookie of the Year Ja Morant is playing his heart out but not receiving much support elsewhere.

Dillion Brooks has tried to take up some of the scoring duties and is averaging 17 points per game but is also inefficient from the field. The Memphis Grizzlies have struggled to hold their own defensively too. They're committing too many personal fouls and sending opponents to the free throw line often.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant

Ja Morant is dragging the Memphis Grizzlies forward as of now. He's averaging 36 points on 58.3% shooting from the field. He's an improved playmaker as well, managing eight assists per game for his exploits. He'll have to replicate these numbers for his side to have a chance against the Brooklyn Nets.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G Ja Morant, G Grayson Allen, F Dillon Brooks, F Kyle Anderson, C Jonas Valanciunas

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets suffered their first blow of the season in a close 104-106 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. The biggest positive for Steve Nash here is that his side had to dig deep and they almost overcame a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter itself.

First duo in Nets history to score 20+ points in each of the team's first three games of a season ➡️@KyrieIrving ▪️ @KDTrey5 pic.twitter.com/7IqwuyMBqc — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 28, 2020

The Brooklyn Nets committed several lazy turnovers and need to be locked-in enough to avoid making the same mistakes against Memphis Grizzlies. More importantly, though, the rest of the crew needs to come to the aid of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving who were still efficient in the last game.

Key Player - Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is leading the line for the Brooklyn Nets so far but this time he'll also have to handle the defensive assignment of Ja Morant. Offensively, there's little to complain about him. He's averaging 29.3 points per game on 61.1% shooting from the field. He's also dishing out six dimes while turning the ball over only twice per game.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie, Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, Deandre Jordan

Grizzlies vs Nets Match Prediction

Defense has been the Memphis Grizzlies' biggest shortcoming this season while lights out shooting has been the Brooklyn Nets' biggest weapon. The Grizzlies haven't shown enough cohesion to suggest that they'll be able to turn their fortunes quickly while protecting their basket. This gives Steve Nash's men the advantage and they should walk away with a win.

Where to watch Grizzlies vs Nets?

Local telecast of the game will be available on FOX Sports Southeast and YES. National broadcast of the same will be carried by NBA TV. You can also live stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.

