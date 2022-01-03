Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - January 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies will begin their mini two-game road trip in the Eastern Conference with a game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on Monday.

The Grizzlies are coming off a 118-105 win against the San Antonio Spurs to improve to 23-14 on the season. The Brooklyn Nets, meanwhile, are coming off a 116-120 loss against the LA Clippers. They will look to return to winning ways soon.

Match Details

Fixture - Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Monday, January 2nd, 2022; 7:30 PM ET (Tuesday, January 3rd, 2022; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns

Coming off a win against the San Antonio Spurs, the Memphis Grizzlies continue their rise through the Western Conference standings. Thanks to stellar performances from Ja Morant in the last week, the Grizzlies are on a four-game winning streak entering the new year.

The Grizzlies are served by a talented backcourt pairing of Morant and Desmond Bane and a solid frontcourt pairing of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams. Although the Grizzlies have seen Kyle Anderson start in the last few games, the team generally moves Bane to small forward with Dillon Brooks at two.

In this game, the Grizzlies could be short-handed at the small forward position owing to Kyle Anderson's absence. So they will need the rest of their lineup to contribute to make up for the missing pieces.

Key Player - Desmond Bane

Desmond Bane reacts to a play with Tyus Jones

Desmond Bane could be the key player for the Memphis Grizzlies against the Brooklyn Nets. Potentially moving into the small forward position, Bane will have to share the offensive load with Ja Morant.

Grizzlies Nation @GrizNationCP Desmond Bane gets open. The rest is history 🎯



Desmond Bane gets open. The rest is history 🎯https://t.co/jY0OewVXEa

Bane has emerged as a reliable scoring option for the Grizzlies. Capable of creating his own shot, Bane is an athletic player with a sweet shot from behind the arc. Averaging 17.2 points on 46.5% from the field, the 23-year old could be key in acting as a three-point threat to open up the paint for Morant.

Bane might also play a key role in defending Kevin Durant. Bane isn't the best defender in the Memphis Grizzlies' roster, considering the foul-prone nature of Jaren Jackson. However, Bane is the best option in the starting rotation to cover the offensive force of Durant.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant | G - Tyus Jones | F - Desmond Bane | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Steven Adams.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Los Angeles Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets

While the Brooklyn Nets continue to be the number one team in the Eastern Conference, their last two outings have been anything but fruitful. With consecutive losses against the Philadelphia 76ers and the LA Clippers, the Nets need to return to winning ways soon.

After leading through the second half against the LA Clippers, the Nets' lax effort at both ends of the floor resulted in a turnaround win for the Clippers. Thanks to an inspired performance from Eric Bledsoe, a triple double by James Harden along with some solid scoring by Kevin Durant wasn't enough for the Nets.

The highlight in the last two games has been the highly anticipated return of Kyrie Irving in a Nets jersey. Although he hasn't played yet, due to his situation with playing in the state of New York, Irving is set to play again for the Nets in their next away game.

Key Player - James Harden

James Harden scans the floor to make a play for the Brooklyn Nets.

James Harden could be a key player for the Brooklyn Nets against the Memphis Grizzlies. Coming off a performance of 34 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists, Harden will look to continue his dynamic play against the Grizzlies.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral James Harden over his last 4 games:



34 PTS - 12 REB - 13 AST

33 PTS - 14 REB - 10 AST

39 PTS - 8 REB - 15 AST

36 PTS - 10 REB - 10 AST James Harden over his last 4 games: 34 PTS - 12 REB - 13 AST33 PTS - 14 REB - 10 AST39 PTS - 8 REB - 15 AST36 PTS - 10 REB - 10 AST https://t.co/41jm2Dxixq

Although he missed a few games due to the league's health and safety protocols in December, Harden has been a very reliable presence for the Nets. Joined by Patty Mills in the backcourt, the duo carried the Nets to many wins in the absence of key players.

Harden could be key in facilitating the Nets' offense against the Grizzlies. Getting Nicolas Claxton active in the absence of LaMarcus Aldridge could be key for the Nets.

Additionally, Harden will have to make use of his proficiency in drawing fouls by putting pressure on Morant and Bane. By opening up Memphis' defense, the Nets could have a better chance of winning.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden | G - Patty Mills | F - Kevin Durant | F - Bruce Brown Jr. | C - Nicolas Claxton

Grizzlies vs Nets Match Predictions

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets game is the marquee matchup on Monday night. With two solid teams facing off against each other, the clash could be an exciting one.

The Brooklyn Nets are short-handed considering the absences in their roster as well as their two-game losing streak. However, the Memphis Grizzlies also have a depleted roster, with key pieces out of the rotation.

Should the Nets be able to capitalize on Memphis' poor perimeter defense, they should have a good chance of winning. However, if Ja Morant continues to stay in form, Brooklyn could have a long night.

Where to watch Grizzlies vs Nets game?

Also Read Article Continues below

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets game will be nationally broadcast on NBA TV. It will be locally broadcast on YES. The game will be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into WFAN-FM.

Edited by Bhargav