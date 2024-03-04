Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 4, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets matchup is one of the six NBA games scheduled for Monday. This will be the second matchup between the two teams this season, with Brooklyn winning the most recent game 111-86 on Feb. 26.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for March 4.

The Grizzlies hold a 29-25 all-time advantage against the Nets. Brooklyn won the most recent matchup behind Dennis Schroder’s 18 points, two rebounds and five assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 15 points, four rebounds, one assist, two steals and a block for Memphis.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets game is scheduled for Monday, March 4, at Barclays Center. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on YES and Bally Sports SE-MEM. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Grizzlies (+295) vs. Nets (-370)

Spread: Grizzlies (+8.5) vs. Nets (-8.5)

Total (O/U): Grizzlies -110 (o209.5) vs. Nets -110 (u209.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets preview

The Grizzlies (20-41, 13th in West) are in the midst of a tough season despite having one of the best young rosters in the NBA. Their dismal record can be credited to injuries to key players more than anything else. They are in the midst of a five-game losing streak, with the most recent defeat coming in overtime (107-100) against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Nets (24-36) are 11th in the East. While they aren’t having a great season either, they are, though, firmly in the race for a play-in spot. Brooklyn is separated from the ninth spot by just two games. It has won two in the trot. The most recent win was a decisive 114-102 victory against the Atlanta Hawks. Mikal Bridges led the Nets with 38 points.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets starting lineups

The Grizzlies have been plagued with injuries this season. Ja Morant (right shoulder), Marcus Smart (finger), Desmond Bane (Grade 3 left ankle sprain), Brandon Clarke (Achilles), Derrick Rose (back), Scotty Pippen Jr. (bulging disc) and Ziaire Williams (back) are out. Jaren Jackson Jr. is doubtful with a quad injury.

With so many injury concerns, Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins could start:

PG: Luke Kennard SG: John Konchar SF: Vince Williams Jr. PF: Santi Aldama C: Lamar Stevens

The Nets ruled out Cam Thomas for Monday’s game with an ankle injury. Ben Simmons is questionable with a left lower back nerve impingement. Dariq Whitehead is out for the season after undergoing surgery on his left shin stress reaction. Brooklyn’s interim head coach Kevin Ollie could start:

PG: Dennis Smith Jr. SG: Dennis Schroder SF: Mikal Bridges PF: Dorian Finney-Smith C: Nic Claxton

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets betting tips

Mikal Bridges has an over/under of 23.5 points for the game. He has gone above that mark only once in the past five games. However, Memphis could provide the perfect opportunity for Bridges to get back into his offensive groove. Expect the two-way player to end the night with over 23.5 points.

Nic Claxton’s rebounds over/under is set at 10.5. While he averages 9.9 rebounds per game for the season, the probable absence of Jaren Jackson Jr. should make it easier for Claxton to have over 10.5 rebounds.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets prediction

The Brooklyn Nets are favored at home and rightly so. They should cover the spread for a win. With the absence of so many key offensive players from both teams, it should be a low-scoring game. The team total could stay under 209.5 points.