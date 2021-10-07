Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 7th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Charlotte Hornets in a preseason game on Thursday (October 7) at Spectrum Center.

The Grizzlies looked poised to win their first game against the Milwaukee Bucks after leading the defending champs 87-77 through three quarters. However, a false fire alarm went off during the game, and the two sides did not return to play in the last quarter.

Ja Morant was in terrific form during the preseason opener. He had 27 points on 61.1% field goal shooting in just 24 minutes of action. The 2020 Rookie of the Year will be hoping to replicate that performance on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets are coming off a 113-97 blowout win over the OKC Thunder. Rookie James Bouknight had a memorable outing as he scored 20 points on 7 of 12 shooting. Five other players managed to record double-digit scores on the night.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Kyle Anderson #1 speaks with Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 2 of the Western Conference first-round playoff series

The Memphis Grizzlies will have as many as five players sidelined for Thursday's NBA preseason exhibition against the Charlotte Hornets. That includes Dillon Brooks, Kris Dunn, Sean McDermott, Sam Merrill and Killian Tillie.

Brooks is out because of thigh soreness and will miss his second straight game. Dunn is out due to a dental procedure, while McDermott is dealing with a knee injury. Merrill sustained an ankle injury and Tillie is out because of back soreness.

Forward Kyle Anderson is the only player listed as questionable. Anderson is currently dealing with back soreness. His inclusion will likely be a game-time decision.

Player Name Status Reason Kyle Anderson Questionable Back soreness Dillon Brooks Out Thigh soreness Kris Dunn Out Dental procedure Sean McDermott Out Right patellar; Tendinopathy Sam Merrill Out Left ankle sprain Killian Tillie Out Back soreness

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

Gordon Hayward at Charlotte Hornets Media Day

The Charlotte Hornets have three players listed on their injury report. Gordon Hayward and Mason Plumlee have been ruled out because of health and safety protocols. Meanwhile, Kelly Oubre Jr. is listed as doubtful because of an ankle sprain.

Player Name Status Reason Kelly Oubre Jr. Questionable Right ankle sprain Gordon Hayward Out Health and safety protocols Mason Plumlee Out Health and safety protocols

Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are likely to deploy the same starting five they did against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Ja Morant and De'Anthony Melton could start in the backcourt, while Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams will complete the rest of the lineup.

Meanwhile, Tyus Jones, Ziaire Williams, Xavier Tillman and Brandon Clarke are likely to receive the most minutes off the bench.

Charlotte Hornets

With Gordon Hayward and Mason Plumlee ruled out because of health and safety protocols, the Charlotte Hornets will make some significant changes to their starting lineup.

LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier and Miles Bridges will likely retain their place in the starting five, while PJ Washington and Jalen McDaniels could replace Hayward and Plumlee.

Meanwhile, James Bouknight, Cody Martin, Nick Richards and Kai Jones could play the most minutes among the reserves.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - De'Anthony Melton | Small Forward - Desmond Bane | Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center - Steven Adams

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard - LaMelo Ball | Shooting Guard - Terry Rozier | Small Forward - Miles Bridges | Power Forward - Jalen McDaniels | Center - PJ Washington

