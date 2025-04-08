  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 8 | NBA 2024-25 season

Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 8 | NBA 2024-25 season

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified Apr 08, 2025 10:46 GMT
NBA: Charlotte Hornets at Memphis Grizzlies - Source: Imagn
Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 8 | NBA 2024-25 season (Image: IMAGN)

The Charlotte Hornets host the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday for their second and final encounter of the 2024-25 NBA regular season. The Grizzlies defeated the Hornets 132-120 at home during their previous meeting in January.

Ad

With four regular-season games remaining for both teams, the Grizzlies (46-32) have at least secured a spot in the Western Conference's play-in tournament. However, they are in tight contention with five other teams to avoid the play-in and are just two games below the third seed.

Meanwhile, the Hornets (19-59) have already been eliminated from playoff contention, standing second-last in the Eastern Conference.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Reports

Grizzlies injury report for Apr. 8

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Memphis will be without Zyon Pullin and Brandon Clarke for the upcoming contest.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

PlayerStatusInjury
Zyon PullinOutKnee
Brandon ClarkeOut (OFS)Knee
Ad

Hornets injury report for Apr. 8

On the other hand, the Hornets have Damion Baugh and Josh Green listed as out for the game while LaMelo Ball, Tre Mann, Brandon Miller and Grant Williams are out for the season.

PlayerStatusInjury
Damion BaughOutHip
Josh GreenOutShoulder
LaMelo BallOut (OFS)Ankle
Tre MannOut (OFS)Back
Brandon MillerOut (OFS)Wrist
Grant WilliamsOut (OFS)Knee
Ad

Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets: Starting lineups and depth charts

Grizzlies starting lineup and depth chart for Apr. 8

The Grizzlies are expected to use a starting lineup of Ja Morant (PG), Desmond Bane (SG), Jaylen Wells (SF), Jaren Jackson Jr. (PF) and Zach Edey (C) for the upcoming matchup.

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGJa Morant
Scotty Pippen Jr.Luke Kennard
SGDesmond Bane
Luke KennardCam Spencer
SFJaylen WellsVince Williams Jr.John Konchar
PFJaren Jackson Jr.Santi AldamaLamar Stevens
CZach EdeyJaren Jackson Jr.Jay Huff
Ad

Hornets starting lineup and depth chart for Apr. 8

Meanwhile, the Hornets are projected to deploy a starting lineup of KJ Simpson (PG), Seth Curry (SG), Josh Okogie (SF), Miles Bridges (PF) and Mark Williams (C).

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGKJ Simpson
Nick Smith Jr.Jaylen Sims
SGSeth CurryNick Smith Jr.Josh Okogie
SFJosh OkogieDaQuan JeffriesWendell Moore Jr.
PFMiles BridgesTidjane SalaunWendell Moore Jr.
CMark WilliamsJusuf NurkicMoussa Diabate
Ad

Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets: Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies have won three of their last 10 outings and are on a two-game winning streak, following their 109-103 road win against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. Desmond Bane led their victory charge in the game with 38 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets have won two of their last 10 games and are on a three-game losing streak after being defeated 131-117 at home by the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Mark Williams led their losing effort with 22 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and a block in the game.

Ad

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets?

The Grizzlies-Hornets matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Spectrum Center in Charlotte. The game will be broadcast locally on FDSSE and is also available to be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

About the author
Mathews Kannanthara

Mathews Kannanthara

Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.

As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.

Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer.

Know More

Charlotte Hornets Fan? Check out the latest Charlotte Hornets Depth Chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Debasish
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी