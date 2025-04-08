Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 8 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Charlotte Hornets host the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday for their second and final encounter of the 2024-25 NBA regular season. The Grizzlies defeated the Hornets 132-120 at home during their previous meeting in January.
With four regular-season games remaining for both teams, the Grizzlies (46-32) have at least secured a spot in the Western Conference's play-in tournament. However, they are in tight contention with five other teams to avoid the play-in and are just two games below the third seed.
Meanwhile, the Hornets (19-59) have already been eliminated from playoff contention, standing second-last in the Eastern Conference.
Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Reports
Grizzlies injury report for Apr. 8
Memphis will be without Zyon Pullin and Brandon Clarke for the upcoming contest.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Hornets injury report for Apr. 8
On the other hand, the Hornets have Damion Baugh and Josh Green listed as out for the game while LaMelo Ball, Tre Mann, Brandon Miller and Grant Williams are out for the season.
Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets: Starting lineups and depth charts
Grizzlies starting lineup and depth chart for Apr. 8
The Grizzlies are expected to use a starting lineup of Ja Morant (PG), Desmond Bane (SG), Jaylen Wells (SF), Jaren Jackson Jr. (PF) and Zach Edey (C) for the upcoming matchup.
Hornets starting lineup and depth chart for Apr. 8
Meanwhile, the Hornets are projected to deploy a starting lineup of KJ Simpson (PG), Seth Curry (SG), Josh Okogie (SF), Miles Bridges (PF) and Mark Williams (C).
Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets: Preview
The Memphis Grizzlies have won three of their last 10 outings and are on a two-game winning streak, following their 109-103 road win against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. Desmond Bane led their victory charge in the game with 38 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets have won two of their last 10 games and are on a three-game losing streak after being defeated 131-117 at home by the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Mark Williams led their losing effort with 22 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and a block in the game.
How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets?
The Grizzlies-Hornets matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Spectrum Center in Charlotte. The game will be broadcast locally on FDSSE and is also available to be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.
Charlotte Hornets Fan? Check out the latest Charlotte Hornets Depth Chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.