Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets matchup is one of 10 games scheduled for Tuesday. Memphis is eighth in the West with a 46-32 record, while Charlotte is 14th in the East with a 19-59 record.

Ad

The two teams have played each other 52 times in the regular season, with the Hornets holding a 27-25 lead. This will be their second and final game this season. They last played on Jan. 22 when the Grizzlies won 132-120 behind Desmond Bane’s 24 points. Mark Williams led Charlotte with 38 points.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets game details and odds

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, April 8, at Spectrum Center. Local coverage of the game will be provided by FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Charlotte and FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Memphis. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Grizzlies (-1000) vs. Hornets (+650)

Spread: Grizzlies (-14) vs. Hornets (+14)

Total (O/U): Grizzlies -110 (o231) vs. Hornets -110 (u231)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets preview

The Grizzlies are in a close battle for playoff seeding in the West. They have similar records to the LA Clippers, Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves, but are behind all three because of head-to-head records.

Ad

So, depending on their remaining four games, they could either move to playoff safety or be stuck in the play-in spots.

Memphis is on a two-game win streak and is coming off of a 109-103 win against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. Desmond Bane led the team with 38 points, while Jaren Jackson Jr. had 27 points and 11 rebounds. Ja Morant is expected to return to the lineup after missing the previous game with food poisoning.

Ad

The Hornets have been eliminated from postseason contention for quite some time, marking their ninth straight year where they won’t be involved in playoff basketball. They must now look ahead to the draft to construct a contending team around LaMelo Ball.

Charlotte is on a three-game losing streak and has won just two of the past 10 games. The team most recently lost 131-117 to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Mark Williams led the team with 22 points, as Ball continues to be out with right ankle impingement.

Ad

Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets betting props

Ja Morant’s points total is set at 25.5. He has crossed that mark in four of the past five games that he has played in. Bet on the over.

Mark Williams’ points total is set at 14.5. He has scored more than that in four straight games and should be favored to do so on Tuesday as well.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Grizzlies to get a lopsided win on the road. With Morant back and the Hornets having nothing to play for, expect Memphis to come out strong and cover the spread for a win in a high-scoring game where the team total goes past 231 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajdeep Barman Rajdeep Barman is a U.S. Sports Editor at Sportskeeda and occasionally writes about basketball. He studied journalism at Mizzou, and prior to working at Sportskeeda, he spent 2.5 years at the Columbia Missourian in the U.S.



He worked as an Assistant Sports Editor and helped cover Mizzou Athletics and local high school sports. There, he formed close professional and personal bonds with The Denver Post's Bennett Durando, OKC Thunder beat writer Joel Lorenzi and Alabama beat writer Nick Kelly.



Rajdeep's interest in the NBA stems from his love for the Golden State Warriors and his appreciation of the team's distinctive playing style, heavily influenced by coach Steve Kerr's inspiration from Barcelona's Tiki-Taka. For Rajdeep, basketball is a platform that fosters community and brings people together.



Rajdeep stays in constant touch with some of the best beat writers in the NBA, which helps him learn and stay closer to the news. Being trained in the AP Handbook, he ensures highest levels of relevance, accuracy and ethics in his content.



When not working for Sportskeeda, he likes to travel, take quizzes and spend time with his partner. Know More