Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Match Preview - February 12th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies continue their three-game road schedule with a visit to Spectrum Center on Sunday to take on the Charlotte Hornets. Memphis is looking to even the season series against Charlotte in the rematch.

Ja Morant and crew pounded the Detroit Pistons in their last game. The All-Star starter led the way and was ably backed up by Steven Adams, who finished with a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds to go with five assists. Seven Grizzlies had at least 10 points, which showed how dominant they were in the win.

The Charlotte Hornets snapped a six-game losing streak against, coincidentally, the Pistons as well. Newly named All-Star LaMelo Ball was spectacular with 31 points and 12 assists. Terry Rozier played exceptionally well, finishing with a triple-double of 25 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

The Charlotte Hornets' offense has not been an issue for most of the season. They have one of the most electric offenses in the NBA. It has been their defense that has failed them. Their defense has to step up or they’ll have a long night against the precise execution and aggressive play of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Saturday, February 12th; 7:00 PM ET (Sunday, February 13th; 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies are firmly in the top three in the Western Conference standings. [Photo: Sporting News]

The Memphis Grizzlies sit firmly in third place in the Western Conference with a 39-18 record. They are on a four-game winning run and have won eight of their last 10 games. Memphis also has the second-best record in the West. Only the Phoenix Suns, who hold the best record in the NBA, own a better win-loss slate away from home.

There’s no doubt that Ja Morant is the head of the snake but the rest of the roster has proven to be threats that consistently support their franchise player. Desmond Bane, Steven Adams, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Kyle Anderson are just four of the most significant contributors on the team.

The Memphis Grizzlies also show the confidence and aggressiveness of a team who knows it’s good enough to beat anyone on a given night.

Key Player - Ja Morant

After Ja Morant’s All-Star snub last season, the 22-year-old point guard proved his doubters wrong with a season he’s never had before. He’s not only made the All-Star team, but he’s also one of the starters. With the way he’s playing, he could be a fixture of the NBA’s mid-season festivities for years to come.

The Memphis Grizzlies superstar is having a career year in practically all important categories. He is averaging 26.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest. More importantly, he has blossomed into a threat from beyond the arc, which makes the ultra-athletic guard almost unstoppable.

Ja Morant leads the NBA in points scored in the paint per game. Pair it with 34% shooting from long-range and the league is seeing something special in the Memphis Grizzlies’ franchise player.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant | G - Desmond Bane | F - Ziaire Williams | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Steven Adams

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets defense has to drastically improve for them to have a chance for a spot in the play-in.

The defense has been the Charlotte Hornets’ Achilles heel the entire season and it has shown again in their last 10 games. The Buzz City team is currently 24th in defensive rating but has dropped to the bottom in their last 10 games with a defensive rating of 115.4. They are neck and neck with the Houston Rockets for the worst team in that category.

The Charlotte Hornets ended their funk by pulverizing the hapless Detroit Pistons on offense. Seven players scored at least 11 points, with three of them scoring at least 25 apiece. Such an offensive explosion will only carry them so much if they don't start fixing their defensive issues.

Against the Memphis Grizzlies, who play both sides of the floor with solid execution, the Charlotte Hornets will have to be better for a chance to win.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

The reigning Rookie of the Year from the Charlotte Hornets is now a first-time All-Star. Ball’s vision and passing were once again on display against the paltry Pistons. Several of the 20-year-old’s assists were highlight reels that ignited even the hostile home crowd. A few of those Charlotte Hornets plays got better appreciation from the Pistons’ own backyard due to Ball’s electric passing.

Overtime @overtime @MELOD1P From Chino Hills to an ALL STAR From Chino Hills to an ALL STAR ⭐️ @MELOD1P https://t.co/AVz0rgTaKa

LaMelo Ball is averaging career-highs in scoring, rebounding, assists and three-point efficiency. He is the undoubted leader of one of the league’s most terrifying offenses. The next step in his development will be becoming a better spark plug on defense. If he can use the same vision on offense on his defensive plays, he’ll likely be playing with or against Ja Morant for years to come in the All-Star Game.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball | G - Terry Rozier | F - Kelly Oubre Jr. | F - Miles Bridges | C - Mason Plumlee

Grizzlies vs Hornets Match Prediction

The game will be an exciting matchup between two of the most exciting point guards in the NBA in LaMelo Ball and Ja Morant. However, the defense will play a major part in the game and it could be a factor that will swing the favor to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Charlotte Hornets’ defense is in disarray while the Grizzlies have been one of the best teams on the road this season. If the Hornets can’t consistently get decent stops, they’ll likely add another L to their record.

Where to watch the Grizzlies vs Hornets game

The NBA League Pass will stream the game live. Local coverage of the matchup is available via Bally Sports Charlotte and Bally Sports Memphis

